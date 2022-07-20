Increasing Government Initiatives Boosts The Plant-Based Proteins Market Growth To Rate 23%

Plant-Based Proteins Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

The Business Research Company’s Plant-Based Proteins Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The plant-based protein market growth is supported by government initiatives to recognize the nutritional need for suitable alternatives for animal-based food in public health schemes. Plant-based protein food allows vegan children to receive the best care, including balanced food. For instance, in June 2021, the Indian government along with The Good Food Institute (GFI) India created a new project to promote innovation in plant-based and cultivated foods named as “India Smart Protein Innovation Challenge” which is open to all students, researchers, and entrepreneurs, and will give participants a chance to receive support, investment or promotion from industry leaders. Additionally, in June 2021, the Japanese government proposed the use of meat alternatives to reduce carbon emissions and make an effort to achieve a decarbonized society by 2050. According to the plant based proteins market forecast, these initiatives are expected to boost the demand for plant-based protein market in the forecast period.

The global plant-based proteins market size is expected to grow from $27.71 billion in 2021 to $77.16 billion in 2026 at a rate of 22.7%. The global plant-based proteins market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2026 and reach $156.95 billion in 2031.

According to the plant based proteins industry analysis, there is an increase in demand for plant-based milk as it is having more protein contains as compared to regular milk as people have become more health conscious and are looking to consume less diary and replace it with healthier alternatives. This increasing demand for the product is driving innovation across the plant-based protein market to offer unique products with enhanced quality. For instance, In January 2021, Danone SA subsidiary Danone North America has introduced a new multi-serve beverage namely, ‘silk ultra’ containing plant-based protein. The focused audience for the product is mostly athletes and fitness enthusiasts. The product is comprised of a total of 20gm of plant-based protein per serving. Silk Ultra can be used with coffee as well as other milk applications leading to its increasing utilization. Coconut milk or almond milk blended with pea protein is also another example of plant-based protein with increasing demand across the plant-based protein market.

Major players covered in the global plant-based proteins market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frères Le Romain, Dupont De Nemours, Inc., Wilmar International.

TBRC’s plant-based proteins market report is segmented by type into isolates, concentrates, textured, by application into feed, food, beverage, others, by source into soy, wheat, pea, other, by form into dry, liquid.

Plant-Based Proteins Market 2022 – By Type (Isolates, Concentrates, Textured), By Application (Feed, Food, Beverage), By Source (Soy, Wheat, Pea), By Form (Dry, Liquid), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a plant-based proteins market overview, forecast plant-based proteins market size and growth for the whole market, plant-based proteins market segments, geographies, plant-based proteins market trends, plant-based proteins market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

