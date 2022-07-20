Sales Performance Management Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2026

Sales Performance Management Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Sales Performance Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the sales performance management market size is expected to reach $10.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.5%. Increasing automation is expected to propel the sales performance management market growth going forward.

The sales performance management (SPM) market consists of sales of the sales performance management solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to track sales performance and set up to meet or exceed the company's revenue goals. SPM is a set of operational and analytical capabilities that automate and combine back-office operational sales operations, with the goal of increasing operational efficiency and effectiveness. The capabilities of SPM are incentives compensation management, quota management and planning, territory management, advanced analytics, and gamification.

Global Sales Performance Management Market Trends

New product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the SPM market. According to the sales performance management industry analysis, major companies are focused on developing new innovative products to strengthen their position. For instance, in January 2021, Salesforce, a US-based cloud-based software company, launched Loyalty Management, a solution that allows companies to build intelligent loyalty programs for both B2B and B2C customers with a flexible, configurable, and quickly deployable solution that fits their specific needs across industries such as retail, consumer goods, manufacturing, travel, and hospitality. Companies can use this solution to develop more personalized customer experiences, change loyalty programs to meet changing customer expectations, and help generate business value by generating loyal, lifetime customers.

Global Sales Performance Management Market Segments

The global sales performance management market is segmented:

By Component: Solutions, Services

By Organization: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud

By Vertical: BFSI, Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Consumer Goods and Retail, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Others

By Geography: The global sales performance management market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Sales Performance Management Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides sales performance management market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global sales performance management market, sales performance management market share, sales performance management market segments and geographies, sales performance management market players, sales performance management market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The sales performance management market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Sales Performance Management Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: SAP, Oracle, Xactly, Anaplan, Varicent, beqom, Salesforce, Iconixx, IBM Corporation, Callidus Software Inc., Gryphon Networks, CellarStone, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., and Microsoft Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

