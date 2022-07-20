Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market Qualitative Insights on Application & Outlook by Share, Future Growth

Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market

Mouth Ulcers Treatment market is estimated to reach $2,375.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market by Drug Class, Formulation, Indication and Region Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030. Mouth ulcers are painful breaks, normally small, painful lesions that develop in the mucous membrane of the oral cavity. They are usually pale or yellow painful sores with a red outer ring and are extremely normal, but uncomfortable at the same time for an individual to chew, bite or drink. Most mouth ulcers are usually harmless and heal on their own within a few days. Some mouth ulcers are severe and require immediate medical attention to reduce the severity of the lesion and pain. Mouth ulcers can be prevented by avoiding tissue injury, avoiding foods that cause mouth irritation, including citrus or acidic fruits and vegetables, such as lemons, oranges, pineapples, apples, figs, tomatoes, strawberries, and practicing good oral hygiene.

The factors that drive the growth of the mouth ulcers treatment market include rise in geriatric population. According to American Dental Association (ADA), the demography of elderly persons (those aged 65 and over) is expanding and will certainly become a larger component of dental practice in future. Other factors, such as increased use of chemicals in foods and oral products, including toothpaste, unhealthy lifestyle leading to rise in cases of anxiety and stress, tobacco use, and others, may contribute to frequent mouth ulcers, increasing disease and treatment awareness, and rising adoption of pharmaceuticals as a treatment, which are expected to boost the growth of the mouth ulcers treatment industry.

In addition, use of traditional remedies instead of pharmaceutical in developing and under developed countries and lack of awareness in terms of oral hygiene may hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, increased oral and dental problems in children and adults offer an opportunity for the key players of the business to invest in the mouth ulcers market.

The development in the healthcare sector and innovative products, such as rapid healing gels, cooling gels and sprays, further boost the market growth. The increase in trend of self-medication and rise in demand for overt the counter (OTC) products, such as mouthwashes and gels, are anticipated to drive the growth of the mouth ulcers treatment market. In addition, initiatives taken by governments and improvement in development of innovative technologies in the healthcare sector propel the growth of the market.

The mouth ulcers treatment market is segmented into drug class, formulation type, indication, and region. On the basis of drug class, the market is divided into analgesics and corticosteroids, antihistamine, antimicrobial and anesthetic. The anesthetic segment dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period due to increase in demand for painkillers for temporarily reducing unbearable pain and discomforts caused by mouth ulcers and their anti-inflammatory properties.

Depending on formulation type, the market is classified into sprays, mouthwash, gels, and lozenges. The gels segment led the market in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to its popularity due to their quick healing formulations, ease of availability, and immediate anti-inflammatory and anti-swelling qualities. They also have anesthetic effects, which give temporary relief from the extreme pain of mouth ulcers or sores.

By indication, the market is divided into aphthous stomatitis, oral lichen planus, and others. The aphthous stomatitis exhibited the highest growth in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

North America accounted for a majority of the global mouth ulcers treatment market share in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of mouth ulcers, presence of key players, increase in healthcare expenditure, advancements in technology, and rise in government initiatives in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness notable growth, owing to increase in overall population and rise in trend of self-medication in the region.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By drug class, the anesthetic segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

• On the basis of formulation type, the gels segment dominated the market in 2020

• Depending on indication, the aphthous stomatitis exhibited the highest growth in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

