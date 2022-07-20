The Green Hydrogen Market Sees Tremendous Growth At Rate 52% Aided By The Rapid Growth In Investments

Green Hydrogen Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rapid growth in investments in renewable power generation capacities is expected to drive the green hydrogen market during the forecast period. A large number of power generation companies are investing in renewable energy sources, especially in the USA and European countries. For instance, according to the World Energy Investment Report, 2021 by International Energy Agency (IEA), renewable energy for new power generation capacity is estimated to attract 70% of global energy investment in 2021, with most of the investment flowing towards power and end-use sectors, shifting out of traditional fossil fuel production. Also, the Government of India has set a target of installing 175 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2022 through thermal, hydro, nuclear, wind and bio-mass power projects. The decreasing cost of the installation of renewable sources of energy is also driving the green hydrogen market growth.

The global green hydrogen market size is expected to grow from $0.69 billion in 2021 to $5.68 billion in 2026 at a rate of 52.3%. The global green hydrogen market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 40.9% from 2026 and reach $31.59 billion in 2031.

According to the green hydrogen market analysis, companies are focusing on the implementation of artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform data into business intelligence. The newly introduced terminology AIoT i.e., Artificial Intelligence of Things is also adopted by companies operating in the market as it enables the optimization and automation of systems through enhanced data management and analytics. Predictive maintenance allows manufactures to identify system faults quickly as well as faster failure restores at critical points. AI technology stores and processes the data collected from renewable plants and hydrogen production facilities and enables the real-time maintenance and identification of an ideal maintenance schedule through predictive diagnostics. AI can distribute as well as store energy intelligently, therefore, balancing generation and consumption locally.

Major players covered in the global green hydrogen industry are Linde, Siemens Energy AG, Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Royal Dutch Shell plc.

TBRC’s green hydrogen market report is segmented by technology into alkaline electrolyzer, proton exchange membrane electrolyzer, solid oxide electrolyzer, by application into power generation, transport, other applications, by end user industry into petrochemicals, food and beverages, medical, chemical, glass.

Green Hydrogen Market 2022 – By Technology (Alkaline Electrolyzer, Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer, Solid Oxide Electrolyzer), By Application (Power Generation, Transport), By End User Industry (Petrochemicals, Food And Beverages, Medical, Chemical, Glass), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a green hydrogen market overview, forecast green hydrogen market size and growth for the whole market, green hydrogen market segments, geographies, green hydrogen market trends, green hydrogen market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

