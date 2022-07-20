PHILIPPINES, July 20 - Press Release

July 20, 2022 SPEECH OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS

Freedom From Debt Coalition

State of the People Address

20 July 2022 | 10am to 3pm

Theme: "Sa Kuko ng Agaw-Buhay: Paano Aangat ang Taumbayan?" VIDEO GOOGLE DRIVE LINK: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_6-cQjOYhRFUBlBhVmsyEemHnNKUU_TD/view?usp=sharing Magandang araw sa inyong lahat! Sa ating mga kasama sa Freedom from Debt Coalition, Dr. Rene, Lidy, Princess, Raquel, sa mga sektor ng kababaihan, kabataan, informal settlers, informal economy, lalo't higit sa ating mga magsasaka, mangingisda, katutubong Pilipino, manggagawa... mga guro, sa medical community maging sa sektor ng transportasyon at sa mga mahal nating overseas Filipino workers, isang mapagpalayang araw sa ating lahat. Ipagpaumanhin ninyo na hindi ko kayo makakasama ng live sa State of the People Address ngayong taon. Napakahalaga ng mga ganitong pagtitipon-tipon para magkaroon ng pagkakataon at espasyo na mailatag at mapakinggan ang mga nasa gilid ng lipunan. Kumusta po tayo? Hindi ko man marinig ang inyong sagot, sa wari ko ay marami sa inyo ang napapabuntong-hininga na lang sa mga nangyayari nitong mga nagdaang buwan at taon. We thought that we would have some time to recover and to rebuild our strength. Pero agad tayong naitulak sa isa pang kumunoy at nilulunod tayo ng mga nagtataasang presyo ng lahat ng pagkain, kuryente at diesel. Other crises seem to be on the horizon too: hyper-globalization was rapidly turning around even before the pandemic revealed the vulnerability of our international trading arrangements-- and this could mean reshoring of international production to home countries, instead of that expansion of foreign investments that the Duterte Administration hoped for. We are also expecting future episodes of food shortages as climate change destroys global fish stocks and breeding grounds, as water for irrigation becomes scarce, and novel viruses destroy poultry and livestock. The experts of the new government are denying that the doubling of the government debt in the past six years will lead to a new debt crisis. Hindi raw mauuwi sa panibagong krisis ang pagdoble ng utang ng Pilipinas sa nakaraang anim na taon. Huwag tayong magpakampante na lubos na nauunawaan ng ating mga tinaguriang eksperto ang lawak at lalim ng mga problemang pinansyal na iniwan ng dating administrasyon... huwag nating asahan na lubos nilang nauunawaan kung gaano naging marupok ang mga kumpanya, sakahan at pamilya... o tunay na dadagsa ang mga domestic at foreign investments sa bansa na mag-aahon sa atin mula sa kumunoy na ito. Halos walang puwang para sa pagkakamali ang mga ekspertong ito. Kahit mas luminaw at lumalim ang pag-unawa nila at ng pangulo sa mga problema -- walang katiyakan kung aling hakbang ang papunta sa kaligtasan at alin ang lalong magpapalubog sa atin. There are real policy debates and there will be real dilemmas. Let me give just one example of a dilemma we face: Naniniwala ang ating mga agricultural producers na hindi dapat madaliin ang malawakang pag-aangkat ng pagkain para bumaba ang presyo ng bilihin. Ang sabi ng mga prodyuser, hwag munang angkatin ang murang produkto dahil kailangan nila ng panahon. Ang pagtatanim ay pakikipagsapalaran: kailangan nila ng katiyakan na darating at hindi kakainin ng korupsyon ang subsidy para sa abono, kailangan nila ng katiyakan na may bibili sa halagang sulit para sa kanila at katumbas ng nagtaasang presyo ng feeds at abono. Sabi din ng ating mga prodyusers hindi nila kayang gumawa ng himala at hindi nila maibabagsak ng bigla ang presyo ng mga bilihin; ang magtanim ngayon ay di biro, ang magparami ng ani kada ektarya ay di madali kaya hwag munang madaliing papasukin ang mga imports -- kailangan pansamantala ng sapat na ayuda upang mahal man ang pagkain ay may ipambibili naman ang mga nagugutom. Sa kabilang banda, makakadagdag din sa pambansang utang ang suportang kailangan ng producers; laganap na ang gutom -- 43 percent ayon sa UN ang mga Pilipino nakaranas ng gutom sa pagitan ng 2019 hanggang 2021 at nagbabadya ang lalo pang pagtaas ng presyo ng mga bilihin sa darating na buwan. Mas malalang gutom at malnutrisyon ang sasapitin ng mga tao kung hindi agad na aangkatin ang inaasahang malalaking kakulangan sa isda, baboy, manok, bigas, asukal at mais. When I point to policy dilemmas, I am saying that there are no obviously correct answers: a bias for rural producers might lead to hunger, but a quick resort to importation in favor of consumers could mean that we may miss this unique chance to reinvigorate the agricultural sector, from where the majority of the poor draw their livelihoods. Apparently, there are no first principles nor high-level paradigms and counter-paradigms that can guide effective action and policy in this unprecedented and bewildering context: I think we need to call this administration's attention to the unseen and unmonitored suffering and fragility in the lives and livelihoods of ordinary Filipinos. Kaya pa ba? May natira pa ba sa pambihirang resiliency daw ng mga Pilipino, kahit laging huli at kulang ang naging ayuda? Kailangan nating magkaroon ng bukas na isipan, mas palawakin pa ang kaalaman dahil hindi nga laging obvious kung alin ang tamang hakbang at alin ang pwedeng ipagkatiwala sa gobyernong ito. Kailangang pagsabayin ang ating pagkilos at pagpapalalim ng pag-unawa: First, we should mobilize once again, door-to-door, farm-to-farm and shore-to-shore, with survey instruments on hand and academic experts in tow if need be, so that we can acquire and communicate an updated understanding of the challenges on the ground; we have to treat our pre-covid pre-conceptions and received wisdom merely as hypotheses; Second, we should do as former VP Leni did despite the limited resources her small office had during the pandemic -- develop and try out prototype solutions and refine them repeatedly, then solicit help from both the government and the private sector to achieve some meaningful scale. There are now millions more of us than the staff and volunteers at the Office of the Vice President during the pandemic; we can therefore implement massively parallel experiments, perhaps with our local governments. The new administration may have their pre-conceived notions. They will be resistant to information; they will implement top-down policies from their golden age; they will say that the situation is not really as bad as we portray it. They will warn and counsel patience. They will de-mobilize and try to put the situation under their control; they will take extraordinary steps to quell the organic agitation of people in distress. We, on the other hand, have to do the opposite. We must lead. We must draw our energy from our agitation. We need to confront authority and ancient and pretentious modes of thought and doing. We need to learn-by-doing, we need to be bottom-up, we need to be deeply empirical -- always testing, always prospecting for new approaches and always challenging each other. Mobilize, crowd-source and crowd-fund, unlearn what we know and adapt quickly, only then we can be part of a better solution. Maraming salamat sa inyo. Mabuhay po kayong lahat!