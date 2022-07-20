Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market Growth Rate To Reach 17% With The Adoption Of Artificial Intelligence

Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

The Business Research Company’s Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the autonomous marine vehicles market is a key trend gaining popularity. Artificial intelligence is intelligence demonstrated by machines, which makes them think independently and take decisions themselves. AI is used in both manned and unmanned marine vehicles to enhance the safety and control of vessels. AI technology helps automate and optimize speed, immediate-course, and whole-voyage-routing for fuel-efficiency; ultimately, cost-saving for vessel owners and fleet managers. It also helps provide real-time weather, current data, an automatic identification system (AIS), and sensor data paired with computer vision and modeling that helps set direction decisions and may help recognize whether to avoid or pursue any obstacle in the underwater environment.

The global autonomous marine vehicles market size is expected to grow from $1.99 billion in 2021 to $4.15 billion in 2026 at a rate of 15.8%. The autonomous marine vehicles market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2026 and reach $9.02 billion in 2031.

Read more on the Global Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-marine-vehicles-market

Major players covered in the global autonomous marine vehicles industry are General Dynamics (Bluefin Robotics), L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Kongsberg, BAE Systems, Saab AB.

The growing focus towards unmanned platforms is expected to boost the autonomous marine vehicles market growth during the forecast period. Unmanned platforms are used by the military, designed to accomplish specific tasks, such as identifying and neutralizing potential underwater threats, through location awareness, positional information, and target guidance such as positioning beacons and tracking systems. For instance, in 2021, the Navy and the Marine Corps published the Unmanned Campaign Framework to guide investments in and integration of unmanned platforms in the United States by adding air, surface and subsurface unmanned platforms to operate in all domains alongside manned systems. According to the autonomous marine vehicles market forecast, the increasing focus on unmanned platforms and equipment in defense is expected to act as a driver for the market during the period.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global autonomous marine vehicles market, accounting for 42.9% of the total in 2021. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the global autonomous marine vehicles market will be Africa and Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 20.4% and 19.0% respectively.

TBRC’s autonomous marine vehicles market report is segmented by type into surface vehicle, underwater vehicle, by application into military and defense, archeological, exploration, oil and gas, environmental protection and monitoring, search and salvage operations, oceanography, by technology into imaging, navigation, communication, collision avoidance, propulsion.



Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market 2022 – By Type (Surface Vehicle, Underwater Vehicle), By Application (Military And Defense, Archeological, Exploration, Oil And Gas, Environmental Protection And Monitoring, Search And Salvage Operations, Oceanography), By Technology (Imaging, Navigation, Communication, Collision Avoidance, Propulsion), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a autonomous marine vehicles market overview, forecast autonomous marine vehicles market size and growth for the whole market, autonomous marine vehicles market segments, geographies, autonomous marine vehicles market trends, autonomous marine vehicles market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6278&type=smp



Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Autonomous Ships Global Market Report 2022 – By Autonomy (Fully Autonomous, Remote Operations, Partial Autonomous), By End-User (Commercial, Defense), By Propulsion Type (Fully Electric, Hybrid), By Fuel Type (Carbon Neutral Fuels, LNG, Electric, and Heavy Fuel Oil/Marine Engine Fuel) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-ships-global-market-report

Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Ship Building And Repairing, Boat Building And Repairing), By Application (General Services, Dockage, Hull Part, Engine Parts, Electric Works, Auxiliary Services), By End-User (Transport Companies, Military, Other End Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ship-and-boat-building-and-repairing-global-market-report

Submarines Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Nuclear Powered Submarine, Diesel Electric Submarine, Ballistic Missile Submarine), By Platform (Commercial, Military), By Application (Surveillance, Combat, Marine Environmental Monitoring) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/submarines-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/