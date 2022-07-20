ImStem Biotechnology Appoints Ernst Zwikker, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer
FARMINGTON, CT, USA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ImStem Biotechnology, Inc. (ImStem), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of human embryonic stem cell derived mesenchymal stem cells (hES-MSC) for autoimmune, inflammatory, and degenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Ernst Zwikker, CPA, as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Zwikker brings more than 25 years of experience in finance and accounting. He also held leadership and finance and accounting roles at publicly-traded companies PureTech Health and Pfizer.
“Ernst’s extensive track record in finance and accounting for public biotech companies will be very helpful as we are poised to build on the momentum of the past year,” said Michael Men, M.D, Chairman and co-founder of ImStem. “This is an important moment for ImStem, as we recently started a Phase I/IIa clinical trial and dosed the first US multiple sclerosis patients with our leading investigational drug candidate IMS001.” “We are excited to welcome Ernst to the ImStem team and look forward to his contributions.”
Mr. Zwikker joins ImStem from PureTech Health, where he served as Vice President, Corporate Controller and was involved in the public listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Prior to this role, Mr. Zwikker worked as Global Corporate Controller for private equity backed company, Candela Medical with responsibility for rebuilding the accounting function. Mr. Zwikker held several roles in external financial reporting, corporate accounting and consolidations for Pfizer, World Fuel Services, and Hitachi. Mr. Zwikker is a CPA who started his career with Arthur Andersen. He holds a MS in Accounting from the University of Connecticut.
“ImStem has established a leadership position in the development of commercially scalable and efficacious hESC-MSC therapy for treatment of multiple sclerosis and other diseases,” said Mr. Zwikker. “I am thrilled to join at this pivotal moment of growth with further key clinical trial readouts anticipated in the near future.”
About ImStem Biotechnology, Inc.
ImStem Biotechnology, Inc. is aspiring to revolutionize how serious diseases with significant unmet needs are treated with a new generation of regenerative and cellular therapies. Pioneering research led to the proprietary state-of-the-art pluripotent stem cell technology, enabling off-the-shelf, allogeneic stem cell-derived products to be manufactured at scale, differentiating itself from the typical challenges imposed by autologous adult cell therapy products. The company's mission is to advance the science and understanding of human pluripotent stem cell based regenerative cellular therapies through novel and creative development pathways and to fulfill unmet medical needs in serious diseases. Its development strategy focuses on neurologic, autoimmune, degenerative, and rare orphan diseases. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline includes product candidates being evaluated for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS), cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (cALD), acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and other diseases. ImStem biotechnology Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Farmington, CT. For more information, visit www.imstem.com.
Investor Relations
“Ernst’s extensive track record in finance and accounting for public biotech companies will be very helpful as we are poised to build on the momentum of the past year,” said Michael Men, M.D, Chairman and co-founder of ImStem. “This is an important moment for ImStem, as we recently started a Phase I/IIa clinical trial and dosed the first US multiple sclerosis patients with our leading investigational drug candidate IMS001.” “We are excited to welcome Ernst to the ImStem team and look forward to his contributions.”
Mr. Zwikker joins ImStem from PureTech Health, where he served as Vice President, Corporate Controller and was involved in the public listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Prior to this role, Mr. Zwikker worked as Global Corporate Controller for private equity backed company, Candela Medical with responsibility for rebuilding the accounting function. Mr. Zwikker held several roles in external financial reporting, corporate accounting and consolidations for Pfizer, World Fuel Services, and Hitachi. Mr. Zwikker is a CPA who started his career with Arthur Andersen. He holds a MS in Accounting from the University of Connecticut.
“ImStem has established a leadership position in the development of commercially scalable and efficacious hESC-MSC therapy for treatment of multiple sclerosis and other diseases,” said Mr. Zwikker. “I am thrilled to join at this pivotal moment of growth with further key clinical trial readouts anticipated in the near future.”
About ImStem Biotechnology, Inc.
ImStem Biotechnology, Inc. is aspiring to revolutionize how serious diseases with significant unmet needs are treated with a new generation of regenerative and cellular therapies. Pioneering research led to the proprietary state-of-the-art pluripotent stem cell technology, enabling off-the-shelf, allogeneic stem cell-derived products to be manufactured at scale, differentiating itself from the typical challenges imposed by autologous adult cell therapy products. The company's mission is to advance the science and understanding of human pluripotent stem cell based regenerative cellular therapies through novel and creative development pathways and to fulfill unmet medical needs in serious diseases. Its development strategy focuses on neurologic, autoimmune, degenerative, and rare orphan diseases. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline includes product candidates being evaluated for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS), cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (cALD), acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and other diseases. ImStem biotechnology Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Farmington, CT. For more information, visit www.imstem.com.
Investor Relations
IMSTEM BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.
+1 8602817836
email us here