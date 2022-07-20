RF Components Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 15% Through 2026
RF Components Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the RF components market drivers, restraints, size, major players and the impact of COVID-19
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘RF Components Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the RF components market size is expected to grow from $22.07 billion in 2021 to $25.96 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. The global RF components market size is expected to grow to $45.98 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.4%. Increasing penetration of robots is significantly driving the RF components industry growth.
The radio frequency (RF) components market consists of the sale of radio frequency components by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used to transmit or receive radio signals between two devices through several market components. These are the basic components needed by any communications system to function properly. The oscillation rate of an alternating electric current or voltage, or an electric, magnetic, or electromagnetic field in the frequency band of roughly 20 kHz to around 300 GHz, is referred to as radio frequency.
Global RF Components Market Trends
Developing advanced technologies is a key trend gaining popularity in the radio frequency components market. Major companies operating in the RF components sector are focused on developing technologically advanced products to reinforce their position.
Global RF Components Market Segments
The global RF components market is segmented:
By Component Type: Power Amplifier, Antenna, Switches, Multiplexer, Filter, Modulator and Demodulator, Transistors and Diodes, Others
By Material: Indium Phosphide, Nitride, Silicon, Gallium Arsenide
By Application: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Military, Wireless Communication, Others
By End-User: Commercial, Residential
By Geography: The global RF components market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.
RF Components Global Market Report 2022 provides RF components market overviews, market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the RF components global market, market share, market segments and geographies, market trends, market players, leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.
TBRC's RF Components Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:
Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies
Key Market Players: Broadcom Limited, STMicroelectronics N.V., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Murata Manufacturing, Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., RF Axis., Skyworks Solutions, ROHM Co. Ltd, RF Micro Devices Inc, Analog Devices, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, and Toshiba Corporation.
Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
