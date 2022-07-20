Strategies For Global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Bone Grafts And Substitutes Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Bone Grafts And Substitutes Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Bone Grafts and Substitutes Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the bone grafts and substitutes market size is expected to reach $3.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.2%. The rise in the incidence of musculoskeletal disorders such as osteoporosis and tendonitis is expected to propel the bone grafts and substitutes industry growth going forward.

The bone grafts and substitutes market consists of sales of bone grafts and substitutes by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to replace and regenerate the lost bone, and can also restore proper facial contour. Bone grafts and substitutes refer to a procedure in which bone defects are filled with bone grafts or with bone graft substitutes. Bone abnormalities that necessitate bone grafting are common in trauma and orthopedic operations. Bone grafting can be described as the envelopment and interdigitation of the donor bone tissue with the new bone deposited by the recipient. It is versatile, which replaces the lost bone tissue and enhances bone growth using natural mechanisms.

Global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Trends

New product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the bone grafts and substitutes market. Major companies operating in the bone grafts and substitutes market are focused on product innovations to meet consumer demand. For instance, in July 2021, Orthofix, a US-based company that manufactures bone graft devices, launched a new fiber bone-graft strip called the Orthofix fiberFUSE Strip, a sophisticated demineralized bone graft solution including cancellous bone. The utilization of Novel Fibers Strip is a great bone-graft strip for posterior cervical, posterior lumbar, and degenerative spinal surgery prevention. The fiberFuse Strip comprises mineralized cancellous and demineralized cortical bone fibers, which are used in the healing of bones.

Global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Segments

The global bone grafts and substitutes market report is segmented:

By Material: Allograft, Synthetic, Composites, Polymers, Bone Morphogenic Proteins (BMP), Others

By Application: Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Craniomaxillofacial, Joint Reconstruction, Dental Bone Grafting, Others

By End-User: Hospitals, Surgical Centres, Clinics, Others

By Geography: The global bone grafts and substitutes market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Bone Grafts and Substitutes Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides bone grafts and substitutes global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global bone grafts and substitutes market, bone grafts and substitutes market share, bone grafts and substitutes market segments and geographies, bone grafts and substitutes market players, bone grafts and substitutes market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Bone Grafts and Substitutes Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Zimmer Biomet Dental, DePuy Synthes, Wright Medical Technology, Medtronic Plc., Stryker Corporation, NuVasive Inc., Arthrex Inc., Integra LifeSciences, Baxter International Inc., Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation, Bacterin International Holdings, SeaSpine, LifeNet Health, AlloSource, DePuySynthes Inc., Biobank, GeistlichPharma AG, Smith & Nephew, OST Devloppement, Orthofix Holdings Inc., and TBF Tissue Engineering.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

