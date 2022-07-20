Foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in Indonesia

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) recently announced that Biosecurity New Zealand is stepping up its work at the border with a campaign to ensure travellers do their part to protect farmers from foot-and-mouth disease.

Foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) is a highly contagious animal virus that affects cattle, sheep, goats, deer, and pigs (animals with cloven hooves). It is present in a number of countries in the world, especially in Africa and South East Asia but has been found recently in Indonesia – including Bali.

New Zealand doesn’t have foot-and-mouth disease and we need to keep it out.

FMD can arrive in New Zealand on animal products (such as meat), clothing and shoes, and equipment.

Our frontline border staff are paying close attention to goods and travellers with Indonesia as point of departure. If you are arriving from Indonesia, your baggage may be searched.

What you need to do:

Do not bring animal products, including meat, into New Zealand if you are arriving from Indonesia.

Declare all goods, equipment, and food that could carry unwanted pests or diseases into New Zealand.

Declare if you have been in contact with livestock.

If you visit a farm overseas, ensure your footwear, clothing, and equipment is clean before departure.

On arrival to New Zealand, stay away from stock for a week after your last contact with animals or infected places overseas.



Farm workers from overseas:

If you’re a farm worker coming from places where FMD is established (including Malaysia and Indonesia) be aware of New Zealand’s travel requirements. You also cannot:

feed ruminant protein to other ruminants (such as cattle, sheep, lambs, goats, deer, alpacas, and llamas).

feed food to pigs that could contain (or have contacted) uncooked meat.



You can read more about this on the MPI website here: Campaign to raise FMD awareness for travellers.

Updated:20 Jul 2022, 12:33