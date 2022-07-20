Geospatial Imagery Analytics Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 27% Through 2026

Submit Release
The Business Research Company’s Geospatial Imagery Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Geospatial Imagery Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the geospatial imagery analytics market size is expected to grow from $7.44 billion in 2021 to $9.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.6%. The global geospatial imagery analytics market size is expected to grow to $25.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 27.2%. The increasing demand for small satellites is expected to drive the geospatial imagery analytics market growth going forward.

The geospatial imagery analytics market consists of sales of geospatial imagery analytics solutions by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole traders) that are used to get information about natural phenomena and human activities occurring on the earth's surface. Geospatial imagery refers to an analytical solution that provides images and videos of the earth. Geospatial imagery analytics uses data collected from satellite images and is used for examining urban planning, climate conditions, and disaster response management. Companies in other sectors use the data to develop contingency plans for future risks.

Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Trends
Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the geospatial imagery analytics market. Major companies operating in geospatial imagery analytics are introducing new technological innovations to sustain their position in the market.

Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Segments
By Type: Video-Based Analytics, Imagery Analytics
By Geospatial Technology: Global Positioning System (GPS), Geographical Information System (GIS), Remote Sensing (RS), Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises
By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
By Application: Agriculture, Mining and Manufacturing, Defense and Security, Energy, Utility, and Natural Resources, Government, Healthcare, Insurance, Others
By Geography: The global geospatial imagery analytics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Geospatial Imagery Analytics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides geospatial imagery analytics global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global geospatial imagery analytics market, geospatial imagery analytics global market share, geospatial imagery analytics global market segments and geographies, geospatial imagery analytics global market trends, geospatial imagery analytics global market players, geospatial imagery analytics global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Geospatial Imagery Analytics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Oracle Corporation, Hexagon AB, Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc. (ESRI), TomTom International B.V, Trimble Inc, RMSI Private Limited, Planet Labs Inc, Maxar Technologies Inc., L3Harris Corporation, UrtheCast Corporation, Google Inc, Harris Corporation, ZillionInfo, Orbital Insight, and Mapidea.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
And so much more.

