Global Silicone Elastomers Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Silicone Elastomers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the silicone elastomers market size s expected to grow from $6.58 billion in 2021 to $7.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The global silicon elastomer market size is expected to grow to $9.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.3%. The rapid growth in the automotive and construction industries is expected to propel the silicone elastomers market growth going forward.

The silicone elastomers market consists of sales of silicone elastomers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for electrical insulation as sheet, tape, wire and cable coverings, extruded sleevings and mouldings, and many other applications. Silicone elastomers are a range of heat-stable elastic silicone materials used for electrical insulation, where they play a critical role in the delivery of high-quality prefabricated building elements.

Global Silicone Elastomers Market Trends

The introduction of biomedical-grade silicone elastomers has emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the silicone elastomer market. Major companies operating in the silicone elastomers sector are focused on the introduction of biomedical-grade silicone elastomers to meet customer demand.

Global Silicone Elastomers Market Segments

The global silicone elastomers market is segmented:

By Product: High Temperature Vulcanized, Room Temperature Vulcanizing, Liquid Silicone Rubber

By Process: Compression Molding, Liquid Injection Molding, Injection Molding, Extrusion, Others

By End-User: Automotive and Transportation, Electrical and Electronics, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Industrial Machinery, Others

By Geography: The global silicone elastomers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Silicone Elastomers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Mesgo S.P.A., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, KCC Corporation Ltd., China National BlueStar (Group) Co. Ltd., Specialty Silicone Products, ContiTech AG., Dow Corning, Wacker Chemie, Allergan Inc., Saint-Gobain, Bentec Medical, Zhejiang Xinan, Reiss Tech Inc, Cabot Corporation, Shenzhen Inno Silica Co. Ltd, ICM Products Inc., and 2D Chemical Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

