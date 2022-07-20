eClinical Solutions Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

EClinical Solutions Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘eClinical Solutions Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the eclinical solutions market size is expected to grow from $5.97 billion in 2021 to $7.00 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%. The global eclinical market size is expected to grow to $11.60 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.5%. Increasing research and development expenditure on drug development pipelines by pharma-biotech companies is expected to propel the eclinical solutions industry growth going forward.

The eclinical solutions market consists of sales of eclinical solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that are used in the clinical development process by combining clinical technology expertise. eClinical solutions refer to the use of computerized solutions and related procedures to aid clinical trial operations by automating previously laborious tasks. eClinical has evolved to include a wide range of technologies that aim to help with one or more phases of clinical trials, from planning through submissions and data mining.

Global eClinical Solutions Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the eClinical solutions market. Key players operating in the eClinical solutions sector are focusing on the use of advanced technologies to meet consumer demand.

Global eClinical Solutions Market Segments

By Product: Electronic Data Capture (EDC) and Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS), Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS), Clinical Analytics Platforms, Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM), Clinical Data Integration Platforms, Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA), Safety Solutions, Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF)

By Development Phase: Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV

By Delivery Mode: Web-Based and Cloud-Based, Enterprise-Based

By End-User: Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Consulting Service Companies, Medical Device Manufacturers, Hospitals, Academic Research Institutions

By Geography: The global eclinical solutions market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

eClinical Solutions Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides eclinical solutions global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global eclinical solutions market, eclinical solutions market share, eclinical solutions market segments and geographies, eclinical solutions market trends, eclinical solutions global market players, eclinical solutions global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The eclinical solutions global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s eClinical Solutions Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Anju Software Inc., BioClinicia Inc., Parexel International Corporation, CRF Health, Dassault Systèmes, Datatrak International Inc., Eclinical Solutions LLC, ERT Clinical, IBM Watson Health, Medidata Solutions Inc., Omnicomm Systems Inc., Veeva Systems Inc., Mednet Solutions, and Cinven

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

