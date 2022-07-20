Healthcare E-Commerce Market Grows At Rate 27% Alongside Increasing Adoption Of Wearable Devices

Healthcare E-Commerce Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

The Business Research Company’s Healthcare E-Commerce Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The adoption of wearable devices has been increasing in the healthcare e-commerce market. The devices like fitness trackers, smartwatches, wrist bands, or other health-related wearable devices are showing a major impact across the industry due to their increasing adoption among the population. Advances in technology is driving every sector, hence, it is also playing a key role in human’s health. Some of the popular wearable devices used by customers include smart contact lenses, wearable pain relief patches, smart socks, fitness trackers, and smart health watches. According to the healthcare e-commerce market overview, wearable devices enable people to monitor their health (basic things like blood pressure (BP) and sugar level, heart beat rate) without the need for doctors. Healthcare workers are also suggesting the usage of wearable health devices to monitor the health conditions of patients.

The global healthcare e-commerce market size is expected to grow from $89.00 billion in 2021 to $295.30 billion in 2026 at a rate of 27.1%. The global healthcare e-commerce market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2026 and reach $720.60 billion in 2031.

According to the healthcare e-commerce industry analysis, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes and hypertension is expected to be a major driver of the market. Long working hours, limited physical activity, and unhealthy eating and drinking habits contribute to the prevalence of chronic diseases and leave people suffering from these diseases more vulnerable to chronic diseases, thus driving the need for health services platforms. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases is projected to propel the healthcare e-commerce market growth.

Major players covered in the global healthcare e-commerce industry are Amazon.com, Inc., Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., Lloyds Pharmacy Limited (McKesson Europe), JD Health International Inc. (JD.com, Inc.)

TBRC’s healthcare e-commerce market report is segmented by type into drug, medical devices, by application into telemedicine, caregiving services, medical consultation, by end-user into hospitals, clinics, others.



Healthcare E-Commerce Market 2022 – By Type (Drug, Medical Devices), By Application (Telemedicine, Caregiving Services, Medical Consultation), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a healthcare e-commerce market overview, forecast healthcare e-commerce market size and growth for the whole market, healthcare e-commerce market segments, geographies, healthcare e-commerce market trends, healthcare e-commerce market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research.

