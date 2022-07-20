Global Meal Replacement Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Meal Replacement Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Global Meal Replacement Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market drivers, restraints, size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Meal Replacement Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the meal replacement market size is expected to grow from $14.68 billion in 2021 to $16.02 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. As per TBRC’s meal replacement global market research the market size is expected to grow to $20.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%. The increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes is expected to propel the meal replacement global market growth going forward.

The meal replacement market consists of sales of meal replacement products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as a substitute for solid foods that contain the required quantities of calories and nutrients for the body. Meal replacement refers to a protein and nutrient-enriched product intended to replace a meal. These are available in powdered drink form or as ready-made drinks.

Global Meal Replacement Market Trends

Innovation in meal replacement products is a key trend gaining popularity in the meal replacement market. Companies in the meal replacement industry are forming various partnerships to develop new technologies and launch new products.

Global Meal Replacement Market Segments

The global meal replacement market is segmented:

By Product: Powdered Products, Edible Bars, Ready-to-Drink, Others

By Application: Weight Gain, Weight Loss, Physical Fitness, Wound Healing, Others

By Distribution Channel: Offline, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, Others

By Geography: The meal replacement global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Meal Replacement Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides meal replacement market overviews, meal replacement industry analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the meal replacement global market, meal replacement global market share, meal replacement global market segments and geographies, meal replacement global market players, meal replacement market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The meal replacement global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Meal Replacement Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Atkins, Blue Diamond Growers, General Mills Inc., Glanbia plc, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd, Huel Ltd., Kellogg Company, Nestle SA, The Kraft Heinz Company, Unilever plc, Usana Health Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., SlimFast, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., and Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

