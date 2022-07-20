Dermatology Devices Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Dermatology Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Dermatology Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the dermatology devices market size is expected to grow from $10.26 billion in 2021 to $11.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%. The global dermatology device market size is expected to grow to $20.24 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14%. The increasing prevalence of skin cancer and other skin diseases is expected to propel the growth of the dermatology devices market going forward.

The dermatology devices market consists of sales of dermatology devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for treating skin-related problems. Dermatology devices are the equipment used to research, study, manage, and diagnose the health conditions affecting the skin, nails, membranes, and fat. It is a branch of medicine that deals with skin-related diseases. Dermatology also includes cosmetic care and enhancement of the skin.

Global Dermatology Devices Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the dermatology device market. Major companies operating in the dermatology devices sector are focused on new technological innovations to sustain their position in the market.

Global Dermatology Devices Market Segments

The global dermatology devices market is segmented:

By Product Type: Diagnostic Devices, Treatment Devices, Others

By Application: Skin Cancer Diagnosis, Psoriasis, Skin Rejuvenation, Warts, Others

By End-User: Hospitals: Clinics, Others

By Geography: The global dermatology devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Dermatology Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides dermatology devices global market overviews, dermatology devices market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global dermatology devices global market, dermatology devices global market share, dermatology devices market segments and geographies, dermatology devices global market global trends, dermatology devices market players, dermatology devices global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The dermatology devices global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Dermatology Devices Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Cutera Inc, Lumenis Ltd, Alma Lasers, Solta Medical Inc, Aesthetic Group, Ambicare Health, Image Derm Inc, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, AMD Global Telemedicine Inc, Cortex Technology, HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Michelson Diagnostics, Bruker Corporation, Bovie Medical Corporation, Illuco Corporation Ltd., Photomedex Inc, and Applisonix Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

