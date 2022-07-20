Application Container Market Insights 2025 | Registering at a CAGR of 31.8%

The global application container market is segmented into deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and region.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The surge in popularity of application container technology over virtual machines and rise in the adoption of cloud-based computing systems in organizations drive the growth of the global application container market.

At the same time, security risks associated with the application container technology impede the growth to a certain extent. Nevertheless, the surge in the trend of taking recourse to the Internet of Things (IoT) among end-users is expected to create an array of opportunities in the near future.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global application container market was estimated at $698 million in 2016 and is anticipated to hit $8.20 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 31.8% from 2018 to 2025.

The outbreak of COVID 19 is likely to augment the demand for productivity applications as the remote workforce swells up. Collaborative application vendors are looking forward to making minor adjustments and doling out the premium version through a minimum price subscription model. Overall, the global application container market is expected to will pose only marginal growth.

The market is segmented on the basis of the deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on the deployment model, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud-based. Based on organization size, the report further divides the market into SMEs and large enterprises.

Based on industry vertical, the market is categorized into IT & telecom, government, healthcare, BFSI, retail, and education. Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By deployment model, the on-premise segment dominated the global market in 2016, and is expected to rule the roost throughout the study period. The cloud segment, on the other hand, is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR by the end of 2025.

By industry vertical, the IT & telecom segment held the largest share in 2016, and is anticipated to lead the trail till 2025. By geography, North America appeared to be the major shareholder in 2016, and would maintain its top status from 2018 to 2025.

The key market players analyzed in the global application container market report include CA Technologies, Red Hat, Inc., Mesosphere, Inc., Google, Inc., Docker Inc., IBM Corporation, Joyent, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Rancher Labs, Inc., and Amazon Web Services, Inc.

These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to corroborate their stand in the industry.

Impact of COVID-19 on Application Container Market:

• The global lockdown has not impacted on the application container market as the operations in the IT industry are carried out normally by ‘working from home’ structure. And, as a result, the use of application container in IT industry has a constant demand across the world.

• Moreover, the application container has become helpful to provide greater efficiency and better application development during work from home. Therefore, all the software organizations have adopted the application container during Covid-19 pandemic.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

• This study includes the analytical depiction of the global application container market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2016 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

• Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the global application container industry.

