InsightsNow Adds Three New Hires to its Research and Marketing Teams
Lachlan McKimm
JongUn Jimmy Park
Mig Torres
Behavioral market research firm expands research and marketing departments for continued growth, promotes team members
InsightsNow is on a rapid growth trajectory, and fully supporting and innovating for our existing client accounts is our top priority.”PORTLAND, OR, USA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightsNow, a behavioral research firm, has hired three new employees, and promoted three current team members. Lachlan McKimm joins the Research and Innovation team as an Insights Analyst. JongUn Jimmy Park joins the company's high-performance marketing team, as Marketing Operations Manager. Mig Torres joins the Operations team as a Project Director. Also, three current employees, Merva Morina, Michelle Pretto and Julie Quante, have been promoted to roles that best utilize their skills within the company.
"InsightsNow is on a rapid growth trajectory, and fully supporting and innovating for our existing client accounts is our top priority—as well as dedicating bandwidth to continue to develop new client and key industry relationships,” said Carrie Janot, Vice President of Marketing at InsightsNow.
Lachlan McKimm, Insights Analyst
McKimm brings a solid understanding of psychological and behavioral research to the InsightsNow research teams. He will be supporting the Research and Innovation team on all aspects of client market research projects. He recently graduated from the Oregon Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Psychology, and minors in International Business, and Arts, Literature and Philosophy. https://www.linkedin.com/in/lachlan-mckimm-3741951b9/
JongUn Jimmy Park, Marketing Operations Manager
Park is a creative and analytical digital marketer who focuses on building customer-brand connections. He is passionate about improving customer experiences, building brand loyalty and driving business forward. Park has strong experience in digital marketing and planning, specializes in working horizontally across organizations to lead and inspire teams, and works to develop data-driven strategies that generate revenue. He graduated from Oregon State University with a bachelor's degree in Marketing.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/jimmypark8/
Mig Torres
Torres joins the InsightsNow Operations team with a background in digital marketing and project coordination. While in school, he developed a love of market research and curiosity about human behavior while working as a researcher and data analyst. Torres earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa, and recently completed his master’s degree in Communications from Northeastern Illinois University.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/mig-torres-5b1b20127/
Promotions within the company include Merva Morina, Michelle Pretto and Julie Quante. Morina is moving to the role of Research Director on InsightsNow’s Research and Innovation team from the Operations team, while Quante has been promoted to the role of Senior Research Director. Pretto joins the Marketing team as a Specialist, after working with the Research teams at InsightsNow.
"The well-deserved promotions, and departmental shifts, will allow InsightsNow to fully utilize the experience and talents of Merva, Michelle and Julie. The addition of Jimmy, Lachlan and Mig will help us continue to bring best possible behavioral insights to our clients and support strategic growth of our company,” said Kristin Wright, Vice President of Research and Insights at InsightsNow.
About InsightsNow
InsightsNow, an award-winning behavioral research firm, partners with companies across a wide array of industry verticals to accelerate marketing, branding and product development decisions for disruptive innovations achieving a cleaner, healthier, happier world. Insights are provided via custom solutions and collaborative tools based on proprietary behavioral frameworks to help find answers faster, improving your speed-to and success-in market. www.insightsnow.com
