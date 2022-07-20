U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Josh Gottheimer for New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District

Fort Lee, N.J. – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Representative Josh Gottheimer (D) to represent New Jersey’s Fifth Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.

“Through Congressman Gottheimer’s instrumental leadership, the bipartisan infrastructure bill was signed into law, providing residents of New Jersey’s 5th district with much needed improvements in not only their roads and bridges, but also in their water and broadband infrastructure,” said U.S. Chamber of Commerce Eastern Region Vice President Stephen P. McAllister. “Rep. Gottheimer understands the challenges and economic needs facing job creators, the workforce, and families in New Jersey. He is committed to supporting free enterprise and the American business community through pro-growth solutions. The U.S. Chamber is proud to endorse Rep. Gottheimer and support his re-election.”

“Thank you to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and its members for your endorsement. It’s an honor to have earned the support of one of our nation’s most respected and important voices for small businesses, economic growth, and opportunity,” said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. “I’m working hard every day to reward innovation, promote entrepreneurship, and support the small businesses that choose to invest here in North Jersey. Whether it’s fighting for the small businesses and workers that have been pillars of our communities for decades, or empowering entrepreneurs who hold the next big ideas to drive our economic future, I’m proud of my record working across the aisle for stronger pro-growth, pro-jobs policies. As long as I’m in Congress, I won’t stop advocating for bipartisan, commonsense solutions to lowering taxes, cutting red tape, investing to fix crumbling infrastructure, like we did with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, standing up for workers, and clawing more of the tax dollars we sent to Washington back to New Jersey.”