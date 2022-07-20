Update: Full closure of Farrington Highway westbound at Makaha Bridge No. 3A rescheduled to July 25-27

Main, News Posted on Jul 19, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public that framing work scheduled for Wednesday, July 20 through Friday, July 22 at Makaha Bridge No.3A has been canceled. The closure of the westbound lane of Farrington Highway between Kili Drive and Makau Street is rescheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday, July 25, continuously through 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 27.

The 54-and-a-half-hour closure is for installation of a steel frame for Makaha Bridge No. 3A. The steel frame will provide structural reinforcement to enable the passing of drilling equipment over the wooden bridge. The eastbound lane will remain open and contraflowed to accommodate westbound traffic.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution and allow for extra travel time. Roadwork is weather permitting.

###