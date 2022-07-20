Submit Release
DLNR News Release: FORMER FORESTRY PLANNER MOVES INTO KEY CLIMATE CHANGE ROLE

(HONOLULU) -The State Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission announced today that Leah Laramee has joined the Commission as ITS new Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Coordinator. Laramee has been acting as the interim coordinator for the past five months and officially took the role yesterday.

“I am honored to be joining the Climate Commission as coordinator.  I intend to continue my support of the Commissionʻs mission to promote ambitious, climate-neutral, culturally responsive strategies for climate change adaptation and mitigation in a manner that is clean, equitable, and resilient, Laramee said.

As interim coordinator,  Laramee collaborated with the University of Hawaii to produce a guidance document on the White Houseʻs Justice40 Initiative, ushered through Act 185 which establishes the Hawaii Carbon Smart Land Management Assistance Pilot Program to incentivize carbon sequestration activities. That is a program developed by Laramee and the Hawaii Natural and Working Lands Research teamand created the Green Blue Urban You working group to look at nature-based solutions for a more resiliant climate ready Hawaii.  “I hope to continue my focus on equitable project development with the assistance of my awesome VISTA team,  Laramee added.  

Previously, Laramee was a Natural Resource Planner with the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW). In that position she helped lead the bid and hosting of the IUCN World Conservation Congress in 2016. At that event in Honolulu Governor David Ige launched the Susustaible Hawaii Initiative, which set the stage for Hawaii to be a leader in worldwide conservation efforts.

“The Commission is thrilled to have Leah as the new coordinator. Her diverse experience in planning, policy, and climate change action in Hawaiʻi will drive her success in this role. We look forward to seeing how Leah furthers the Commission’s mission and priority projects,”  commented Suzanne Case, Co-Chair of the Climate Commission. 

“Leah showcased her adaptability as she took on the role of interim Climate Coordinator. Her ability to navigate the new responsibilities, managing the VISTA staff, and developing new projects in her five months in the interim role represents the success she will have going forward,”  said Mary Alice Evans, Co-Chair of the Climate Commission. 

Laramee holds a Master of Science in Natural Resources and Environmental Management from the University of Hawaii, Mānoa. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations with a minor in Political Science.

The next Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission meeting will be held July 20th at 1pm. Join in person at the DLNR Boardroom or via YouTube Hawaiʻi Climate Commission Meeting, July 20, 2022 – YouTube 

