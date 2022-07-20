THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, JULY 20, 2022

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

Complete Consideration of H.R. 8294 – Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, Agriculture, Rural Development, Energy and Water Development, Financial Services and General Government, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Act, 2023 (Rep. DeLauro – Appropriations)

As of tonight, the House has completed debate through Democratic En Bloc #6.

Tomorrow, the House will resume amendment debate, beginning with Bipartisan En Bloc #7.

Members should be prepared to offer their amendments at the appropriate time tomorrow.

A full list of amendments can be found here. Members can track consideration of amendments here.

