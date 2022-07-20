Arrest Made in a Homicide: 5000 Block of Cloud Place, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, in the 5000 block of Cloud Place, Northeast.

At approximately 7:59 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located two adult male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to area hospitals. Despite all life-saving efforts, one of the victims was pronounced dead. The remaining victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 19 year-old Devin Brewer, of Northeast, DC.

On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Hyattsville, Maryland. The juvenile male was charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.

