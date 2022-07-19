Submit Release
DBRS Affirms Saskatchewan’s AA (Low) Credit Rating

CANADA, July 19 - Released on July 19, 2022

DBRS Morningstar, has confirmed its credit rating of AA (low) for Saskatchewan.

"All three major rating agencies have affirmed their credit ratings for our province," Deputy Premier and Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said. "Saskatchewan continues to have the second-highest credit rating among Canadian provinces. Credit rating agencies recognize our commitment to responsible fiscal policy."

DBRS noted that "the elected government has long demonstrated commitment to a pro-growth agenda, a low and competitive tax regime, balanced budget and low debt" and noted both a young, growing population and a diversified portfolio of government business enterprises.

In its release DBRS states that budget priorities have not shifted as the government continues to focus on economic recovery in the "backdrop of the pandemic and vacillating global geopolitical undercurrents..."

"This is yet another endorsement of our sound fiscal policy and direction, and recognition that Saskatchewan's economy is back on track," Harpauer said. 

-30-

For more information, contact:

Deb Clark
Finance
Phone: 306-787-6578
Email: deb.clark@gov.sk.ca

