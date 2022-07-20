BareOrganics® Expands Specialty Powder Category with Five New, Flavorful Functional Flours

BareOrganics New Functional Powders

WR Group, one of the country’s leading global wellness companies, is pleased to announce new additions to its BareOrganics Functional Powder collection.

The growing demand for alternative flours, and an increase of baking at home, driven by the rise of families becoming more health conscious, led our team to create these new functional powders.” — Renee Barch-Niles, EVP – Retail at WR Group

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA , UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WR Group, one of the country’s leading global wellness companies, is pleased to announce that its BareOrganicsTM Specialty & Functional Powder line is adding five new powders to the popular superfoods collection.

BareOrganics is a unique line of superfoods dedicated to providing simple, real nutrition for real people. Each product is designed to help customers meet their daily nutrition goals, feel energized, and know that they’re getting their nutrients from the best raw, organic sources. BareOrganics superfoods are USDA Certified Organic, Natural, Chemical-Free and Non-GMO. The collection is packaged with techniques like freeze-drying and low temperatures to preserve the integrity and freshness of the foods.

“WR Group is excited to introduce these new BareOrganics Specialty Powders to our loyal customers and retailers” says Renee Barch-Niles, EVP – Retail at WR Group. “The growing demand for alternative flours, and an increase of baking at home, driven by the rise of families becoming more health conscious, led our team to create these new functional powders. These versatile powders provide wholesome, top quality, nutritious products to those looking to make healthier choices at home while baking and whipping up inspired recipes.”

Bursting with flavors, these powders are a convenient way to get essential minerals like potassium and magnesium, and perfect to add into shakes, smoothies, and baked goods. The USDA organic, gluten-free flours are gently milled to retain the maximum level of nutrition with very low calories, and packed with natural plant protein, fiber, and antioxidants. Naturally crafted to be enjoyed by adults and children alike —including people with gluten, lactose or casein intolerances, these new specialty formulas are super-easy to use, and guaranteed to add a delicious-taste to your favorite foods and drinks.

New Flavors Include:

Pumpkin Protein Powder

• High in protein and beneficial vitamins, the flavorful, easily digestible, gluten and lactose-free powder, provides a natural boost of energy.

Tiger Nut Flour

• Made from root vegetables, and provides a low carb, gluten-free, paleo, delicious-tasting flour alternative.

Banana Fruit Powder

• Mildly sweet and light in texture, tastes great and is high in fiber, magnesium, potassium, and calcium.

Chia Seed Flour

• Great gluten-free and nutritious flour alternative and an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids and fiber.

Coconut Flour

• Wonderful source of fiber, protein and a great low carb and healthy fat substitute for savory or sweet recipes.

BareOrganics Superfoods are not only good for you, but they’re also good for the planet too. With sustainability at its core, each BareOrganics container is either 100% recyclable or in some cases biodegradable. Customers can easily reuse their powder jars to plant an herb garden, compost their brew cups at home and recycle their juice bottles. After filling your body with goodness, you can rest easy knowing you’re treating the planet with kindness. We also encourage you to visit https://www.bareorganics.com/blogs/recipes for more inspired, healthy ideas!

BareOrganics Superfoods are available now at Bareorganics.com, Amazon and select Wal-Mart stores.

Price range is from $9.99 - $24.99.

For more information about BareOrganics Superfoods, please visit BareOrganics.com

About WR Group:

Founded in 2001, WR Group Consumer Health Brands has enriched the lives of consumers around the world and stood as a leader in health and wellness by introducing innovative products and solutions to the marketplace. Their extensive portfolio of brands is distributed throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide.

WR Group is known for its innovative brands in a variety of spaces across multiple health & wellness categories including diet, nutrition, vitamins, whole food powders, liquid botanicals, oral care, beauty, and overall personal wellness categories. Key brands to look for in your favorite retailers include BareOrganics Superfoods, Foligain Natural Hair Regrowth, Oralgen NuPearl Advanced Teeth Whitening and Probiogen Smart Spore Technology Probiotics. These are just a few of the brands that have become trusted by millions of consumers in the wellness space.