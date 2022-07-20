Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022-2032 Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Rising Use of Chromatography Techniques, and Innovations in Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Systems Augmenting Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest study published by Future Market Insights, the global chromatography accessories and consumables market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period between 2022 and 2032, in comparison to 5.2% CAGR registered from 2015 to 2021. By the end of the said period of assessment, a valuation worth US$ 6.7 Billion is expected for the market. The rising demand for quality and virtue of different synthetic concoctions and dynamic pharmaceutical fixings (APIs) is enhancing the market development of chromatography accessories and consumables market.



Different utilizations of chromatography procedures are crosswise over ventures, for example, pharmaceutical medication disclosure (pharma organizations, life science look into, CROs, and so on.), sustenance and drink, crime scene investigation, oil and gas, synthetic substances, sports, polymers, and drugs. Based on technology, liquid chromatography is likely to be most preferred.

Liquid chromatography is further segmented into high-pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra-pressure liquid chromatography (UPLC), low-pressure liquid chromatography (LPLC), flash chromatography, and other LC technologies. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the wide use of HPLC techniques and the growing demand for UPLC systems.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global chromatography accessories and consumables market to grow 1.6x from 2022-2032

Based on technology, liquid chromatography to emerge as a key beneficiary, registering a 4.3% CAGR

Column accessories and consumables to be most sought after product category, registering a 4% CAGR

U.S to emerge as the most opportunistic market, registering a CAGR worth 4.5% until 2032

China to be a significant contributor to market growth, reaching US$ 461.1 Million by 2032

Japan & South Korea to yield absolute $ opportunities worth US$ 122.5 Million and US$ 68.3 Million respectively

“Growing use of chromatography techniques for research activities in the fields of proteomics, medicine, genomics, and metabolomics and rising number of chromatography seminars and conferences that increase awareness regarding new chromatographic techniques are the high impact rendering drivers for the growth of the market,” remarks an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Players in the global chromatography accessories and consumables market focus on expanding their global reach through various strategies, such as; partnerships, collaborations, and partnerships. The players are also making a significant investment in R&D to add innovations to their products which would help them in strengthening their position in the global market. Some of the recent developments among the key players are:

In January 2022, RotaChrom announced the launch of its long-term strategic partnership with leading cannabinoid manufacturer Red Mesa Science & Refining . The companies will start by working on methods development, sharing, and perfecting their existing methodologies. Their first goal is creating new and profitable operations using RotaChrom’s centrifugal chromatography solution.

The companies will start by working on methods development, sharing, and perfecting their existing methodologies. Their first goal is creating new and profitable operations using RotaChrom’s centrifugal chromatography solution. In May 2022, Sartorius, a leading international partner of life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry, extended its global production capacity with the expansion of its manufacturing site in Tunisia. Enabling the Germany-based company to increase the production of fluid management technologies, it invested more than 20 million euros for a new 10,000 square-meter building and corresponding operation equipment at its existing M'Hamdia location. The extension includes clean rooms totalling around 2,400 square meters with adjacent warehouse and logistics facilities, among others. Sartorius currently has almost 800 employees in M'Hamdia and anticipates job growth at the site in the future.

Know More about What the Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market Repost Covers

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global chromatography accessories and consumables market, providing historical data for 2015-2021 and forecast statistics from 2022-2032.

To understand opportunities in the chromatography accessories and consumables Market, the market is segmented on the basis of component, endpoint interface, organization size, and vertical across five major regions.

Key Players:

Some of the leading chromatography accessories and consumables device manufacturers include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, and PerkinElmer, Inc., Merck KGaA, Restek Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Scion Instruments, DANI Instruments S.p.A., GL Sciences, Valco Company Instruments, Inc., SRI Instruments, GE Healthcare, JASCO, Inc., Hamilton Company, Gilson, Inc., Falcon Analytical Systems & Technologies, Chromatotec, OI Analytical, Centurion Scientific, Orochem, Trajan Scientific, Hitachi, and Phenomenex, among others.

Key Segments of Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Industry Survey

Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market by Product Type:

Column Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Pre-Packed Columns Empty Columns Heaters & Ovens Guard Holders Other Column Accessories and Consumables

Autosampler Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Autosampler Syringes/Sample Needles Vials Septa

Chromatography Flow Management Accessories and Consumables Flowmeters Flow Splitters Pumps

Chromatography Fittings and Tubing Accessories Tubing Ferrules and Nuts Valves and Gauges Liners and Seals

Chromatography Detectors LC Detectors GC Detectors

Mobile Phase Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Mixers and Mixing Chambers Degassers Other Mobile Phase Accessories and Consumables

Mobile Phase Accessories and Consumables Fraction Collectors Pressure Regulators Other Accessories and Consumables



Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market by Technology:

Liquid Chromatography Accessories and Consumables High-Pressure Liquid Chromatography Ultra-Pressure Liquid Chromatography Flash Chromatography Low-Pressure Liquid Chromatography Other LC Technologies

Gas Chromatography Accessories and Consumables

Other Chromatography Technology Accessories and Consumables

About Industrial Automation Division at Future Market Insights

The industrial automation team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.



