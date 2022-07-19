Suspects Sought in Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Gun) Offenses in the Fourth and Sixth District

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth and Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to Armed Robbery of Establishment (Gun) offenses that occurred on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

In each offense below, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspects approached an employee, while brandishing a firearm, and demanded money from the register. The employee complied and the suspects then fled the scene.

At approximately 2:27 am, in the 5500 block of South Dakota Avenue. NE. CCN: 22-102972

At approximately 4:30 am, in the 4400 block of Benning Road, NE. CCN: 22-102993

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

