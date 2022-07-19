Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 1200 Block Good Hope Road, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking that occurred on Monday, July 18, 2022, in the 1200 block Good Hope Road, Southeast.

 

At approximately 6:34 am, the suspect approached the victim, entering their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect demanded the victim’s vehicle and then assaulted the victim. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle and suspect were later located.

 

On Monday, July 18, 2022, 28 year-old Donnell Pride, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

 

