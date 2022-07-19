Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Moldovan Prime Minister Gavrilita

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita in Washington, DC. Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Gavrilita discussed continued U.S. assistance to support Moldova’s democratic reform agenda, energy security, and its humanitarian response to Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine. The Secretary congratulated Moldova for obtaining EU candidate status and its progress on continued reforms to advance its European integration. Since February 24, the United States has committed nearly $75 million in humanitarian assistance and almost $124 million in economic and security assistance to Moldova. The Secretary and the Prime Minister also discussed the announcement at the Moldova Support Platform in Bucharest on July 15 that the U.S. government, working with Congress, plans to program an additional $64.5 million to support Moldova’s long-term democratic and economic resilience and to help Moldova defend its sovereignty.

