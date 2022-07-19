Notice of Public Meeting - Lead Service Line Planning Task Force 07.21.22

The next meeting of the Lead Service Line Planning Task Force meeting will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually on the WebEx link below.

Proposed Meeting Agenda

Roll Call of Task Force Members Adoption of Meeting Minutes and Meeting Agenda Independent Cost Assessment Update Determination of Format for Public Listening Sessions Reactions to Proposed Sections of the Draft Report Discuss Outreach and Partnership Opportunities Reports from Subcommittees Question and Answer Session Action Items and Future Agenda Items

The Task Force is only offering a remote meeting option. To join remotely:

On a computer or mobile phone

Event number: 2303 981 9609

Password: public (782542 from phones)

By phone:

+1-202-860-2110

Access code: 230 398 19609

For additional information, please contact DOEE at [email protected].