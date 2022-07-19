YouTube Channel Delivers Vital Information Regarding Kidney Health & Related Issues

Based in science-backed solutions, naturopath Robert Galarowicz regularly presents viewers with the latest developments in kidney related advancements.

WOOD-RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthy Kidney Inc. has established itself over the past several years as one of the leading names in natural approaches to supporting normal kidney function for those living with poor kidney health. Based in science-backed solutions and drawing upon the latest research studies, naturopath and kidney disease survivor Robert Galarowicz regularly presents viewers with the latest developments in kidney related advancements and practical lifestyle changes. Many of his latest videos focus not only on chronic kidney disease, but also on many of the concurrent and secondary issues people with kidney issues may be likely to face. This makes the Healthy Kidney Inc. video catalogue an invaluable repository of information that is available at no cost to the public.

Here are just a few of the videos designed to offer advice to those living with kidney-related issues.

Lupus Nephritis Complimentary Support for Kidney Disease

In this video, Robert discusses a very common comorbid condition that often results in, or is accompanied by, kidney issues. Systemic lupus is an autoimmune disease, a disorder in which the body’s immune system destroys the body’s own cells and organs, it often causes joint and muscle pain along with a signature butterfly-shaped rash on the face, among other symptoms. Lupus can attack the kidneys so it’s important to utilize natural supports to fortify the immune system to help mitigate this damage before it happens. Robert offers some easy-to-implement dietary solutions.

Diabetic Nephropathy 2 Things to Add to Plan for Kidney Function

This video discusses diabetic nephropathy or diabetic kidney disease, as it is commonly known. Diabetes can ravage kidneys and diminish function if left unchecked, but there are two simply dietary changes that can give the diabetic kidney sufferer supreme results! One is merely curtailing sodium. Sugar is typically the ‘bad guy’ associated with diabetes, but salt intake takes the cake when it comes to dealing damage to the kidneys by way of diabetic nephropathy. Robert discusses this and other tips more thoroughly in the video.

Vitamin Test for Children with Chronic Kidney Disease to Ask Doctor For

In this video, Robert showcases his top picks for which tests are integral when it comes to tracking vitamin levels in children with chronic kidney disease. With kidney issues, vitamin levels are constantly in flux, too much of certain vitamins can actually be detrimental and cause toxicity to run rampant within the body, while too few can lead to deficiencies which leave the body weak and vulnerable. During a child’s development, kidney issues need to be closely monitored to ensure their vitamins are at just the right levels to allow them to thrive and grow healthily. Meticulous testing is key, but many tests are glossed over unless specifically requested. Robert provides a run-down of these tests and why they are so important.

Viewers are a vital component of the Healthy Kidney community and are encouraged to interact and ask questions, which may even be featured in future installments. With a vast wealth of knowledge just a click away, poor kidney health need not be a dire prognosis, but something to be continually balanced and supported long-term.

