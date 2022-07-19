New Foundry provides mental-health, substance-use services to youth in the Tri-Cities

CANADA, July 19 - Young people in Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam and Port Moody will soon have access to much-needed mental-health and substance-use supports as a new Foundry centre comes to the Tri-Cities.

Once open, Foundry Tri-Cities will offer people between 12 and 24 and their families welcoming and appropriate services to fit their unique needs, including mental-health and substance-use support, drop-in counselling, physical and sexual health care, as well as youth and family peer support.

“Young people in the Tri-Cities will have a safe and judgment-free space to find mental-health, wellness and substance-use supports at the new Foundry centre that B.C. is funding,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “I look forward to celebrating the centre’s opening, where youth will get the help they need when they need it.”

Foundry Tri-Cities, which will be operated by Share Family and Community Services Society (Share), is the second of four new centres to be announced in the coming months. There are 13 Foundry centres open throughout the province, including Vancouver-Granville, North Shore (North Vancouver), Campbell River, Ridge Meadows, Abbotsford, Kelowna, Prince George, Victoria, Penticton, Richmond, Terrace, Comox Valley and Langley.

An additional seven new Foundry centres are in development in Burns Lake, East Kootenay (Cranbrook), Port Hardy, Sea to Sky (Squamish), Surrey, Cariboo-Chilcotin (Williams Lake) and Fort St. John. In addition, Foundry’s provincial virtual services can be accessed from anywhere in the province through the Foundry BC app, website or by phone.

“Young people deserve access to free mental-health and wellness resources within their community,” said Dr. Steve Mathias, executive director, Foundry. “As we expand our network of centres across B.C., we’re thrilled to partner with the Tri-Cities to continue offering vital services that respond to the needs of young people and families.”

Enhancing supports for youth living with mental-health and substance-use needs is an integral part of A Pathway to Hope, B.C.’s roadmap for building the comprehensive system of mental-health and addictions care that British Columbians deserve.

Quotes:

Selina Robinson, MLA for Coquitlam-Maillardville –

“I’m thrilled a Foundry centre is coming to the Tri-Cities. This means youth in Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody and the surrounding areas will be able to get the mental-health, wellness and substance-use supports they need in a friendly, judgment-free environment.”

Claire MacLean, chief executive officer, Share Family and Community Services Society –

“Share Society is delighted that a Foundry centre will be coming to the Tri-Cities. Many youth are struggling in our community – unstable housing, mental-health challenges, substance use, bullying, isolation, poverty and family instability are massive concerns. Foundry Tri-Cities will wrap services around our kids, so they can get the help they need, where and when they need it. Today is just the beginning – Share is excited to continue working with local youth and their families, as well as Indigenous partners and providers across health, social services, government and education, to help this dream take shape.”

Carol Todd, parent and founder, Amanda Todd Legacy Society –

“Being able to provide services and support for the young people and their families through a Foundry centre in the Tri-Cities is a step toward taking care of those who live in our community. As a parent who had a child in need of mental-health resources, the services and support the Foundry can facilitate will bridge the gap, reduce delays and provide effective care. Much appreciation goes to the Share Society for their passionate dedication in helping our community become a place where we can support all youth and families with their needs and concerns.”

Learn More:

Learn about A Pathway to Hope, government’s vision for mental-health and addictions care in B.C.: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021MMHA0049-001787

Foundry: https://foundrybc.ca/

Share Family and Community Supports Society: https://sharesociety.ca/