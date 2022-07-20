Submit Release
Prinx Chengshan Tire North America Appoints New President

Prinx Chengshan Tire has appointed Samuel Felberbaum as President of Prinx Chengshan Tire North America

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prinx Chengshan Tire has appointed Samuel Felberbaum as President of Prinx Chengshan Tire North America. Samuel has accumulated 30 years of experience in the tire industry, starting with Michelin in 1992, and has held a variety of roles within Michelin, BFGoodrich, and Tire Centers Inc., (TCI) commercial divisions. Samuel has spent the past eight years at Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp as a director of sales for national strategic accounts and most recently as a director of sales for the South Division. With his extensive sales and management experience, he will be leading the PCTNA team into their next phase of growth after they successfully introduced both the Prinx and Fortune brands to the North American market in 2019. “I am excited to lead the Prinx North American Team. Due to the high quality of products made to service the passenger, light truck, and TBR markets, the future is extremely bright to grow both the Prinx and Fortune brands.” Samuel earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Management from Purdue University Krannert School of Management and earned a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) Degree in Marketing from Temple University Fox School of Business.

About Prinx Chengshan Tire North America:
Prinx Chengshan Tire North America is a part of Prinx Chengshan (Shandong ) Tire Co., Ltd, which focuses on designing, manufacturing, and distributing commercial and consumer tires and is one of the most influential tire enterprises in the world. As a global tire enterprise, Prinx Chengshan continuously innovates new technologies, relying on research and development strength to promote the advancement and optimization of its products.

