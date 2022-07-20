Travel Back in Time at The Great Oregon Steam-Up

Kids look in wonder at a giant steam traction engine during The Great Oregon Steam-Up

15,000 people from around the country attend The Great Oregon Steam-Up annually.

SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Great Oregon Steam-Up, a celebration of Oregon’s history and the machines that helped grow the state, takes place July 30 - 31 and August 6 - 7 at Powerland Heritage Park in Brooks, Oregon. Named “2022 Best Annual Event” in the Best of the Willamette Valley Awards, The Great Oregon Steam-Up transports visitors back to an era of steam engines, steam-powered sawmills, classic cars, vintage fire trucks, antique farming equipment, and more. It’s a fun and educational family event.

Thousands of people throughout the country attend the annual event to see century-old steam engines, power equipment, farming machines, and vehicles come to life.

"This is one of the most unique events in Oregon," says Evan Burroughs, Show Manager for The Great Oregon Steam-Up. "It takes hundreds of volunteers to pull it off, and when you see kids looking in awe at those giant steam traction engines and all the other tools of our agricultural heritage, it makes it all worthwhile."

The Great Oregon Steam-Up has something for everyone. Guests can experience:

• Rides on a 1/8th scale train and full-sized vintage trolley.

• Huge steam traction engines roaming the park.

• Demonstrations of old farming methods.

• A working Blacksmith shop.

• A steam-powered sawmill in operation.

• A daily "Parade of Power" with up-close views of vintage machines like giant steam traction engines.

• 14 museums featuring cars, trolleys, trains, model railroading, vintage machines, trucks, Caterpillars, John Deere tractors, logging, and more.

• Demonstrations of early Oregon flour milling.

• Kid activities like panning for gold, pedal tractor pulling, a LEGO display, and a Youth Passport hunt with prizes.

This year’s theme is “fire apparatus.” Guests can see old fire engines, trucks, and equipment come to life as they did up to a century ago. Kids can participate in a firefighting challenge course and a fire bucket brigade. Many vintage fire trucks are on display, including one purchased by the Portland Fire Department in 1901 and later motorized in 1916.

"The Great Oregon Steam-Up helps keep the history of Oregon alive by featuring the machinery and techniques that helped build the state," says Michelle Duchateau, President of the Antique Powerland Museum Association, which oversees Powerland Heritage Park. "This is our 52nd year, and many families have made Steam-Up an annual tradition. We look forward to many more families making it a tradition."

New for 2022 is the Willamette Valley Model Railroading Museum, portions of which will be open to the public.

Food vendors and live music round out the event.

The Great Oregon Steam-Up is July 30-31 and August 6-7, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $18 for adults and $13 for students. Children 12 and under are free.

Powerland Heritage Park is a 62-acre campus just north of Salem, off I-5 at exit 263.

About Powerland Heritage Park

In the 1950s and 60s, annual threshing bees were held on farms in the Silverton and Woodburn, Oregon area. To accommodate the growing audience, a 62-acre parcel of farmland was acquired in Brooks, Oregon. Western Antique Power, Inc. (WAPI) was formed to ensure the annual event, soon to be known as The Great Oregon Steam-Up, would continue and grow.

The arrival of diverse museums and heritage clubs followed over the years. Facilities now include a steam-powered sawmill, steam crane, steam traction engines, blacksmithing, fire apparatus, electric trolleys, miniature railroading, Caterpillar equipment, antique cars and motorcycles, early day trucks, large steam engines, steam-operated cranes, small antique gas engines, tractors, drag saw manufacturing shop, model railroading, local history, and more.

Powerland Heritage Park is a designated Oregon Heritage Tradition and consistently ranks as a top 10 destination in The Oregon Business “100 Best Fan-Favorite Destinations in Oregon.”

