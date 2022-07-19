Surging e-commerce Industry & Retail Sector to Fuel Demand for Intralogistics Containers, States Fact.MR

End-User Inclination towards Robust Logistic Solutions to Strengthen Long-Term Market Prospects of Intralogistics Containers

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global intralogistics containers market is estimated at US$ 7.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast years of 2022-2032. The market is set to grow in parallel with the robust growth of the global intralogistics industry.



End customers can choose from a variety of applications offered by intralogistics containers. Containers are crucial for information transfer, storage, and transportation. Only load carriers and containers automate the flow of materials. Pallets, trays, and other containers are all precisely specified so that machines and AGVs can use their full ability to help with logistics. Due to their distinctive identification numbers, containers also act as information carriers and optimize overall logistic operations.

The ID is associated with a particular item or order in the material flow computer or warehouse management system (WMS). In automatic small part warehouses, trays are used to move and store non-conveyable items such as cardboard boxes or loose items. The physical attributes and traits of modern boxes facilitate a variety of operations.

The global intralogistics market stood at US$ 16.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to surge at 15.5% CAGR over the decade. As such, demand for intralogistics containers is predicted to increase 1.8X over the decade.

Why is the Need for Intralogistics Containers Rising Rapidly?

“Surging e-commerce Industry to Fuel Demand for Intralogistics Containers”

e-Commerce has experienced significant growth across the world as demand is driven by increasing connected customers, enhanced e-Commerce platforms, and significant digitalization of the retail sector. Considering the region-wise development of e-Commerce, some underdeveloped nations are still lagging with incompetent infrastructure and represent a limited share of sales.

The intralogistics market has experienced a significant shift over the past decade due to dynamically changing end-use markets, including e-Commerce, and massive B2C volumes in courier and express transactions with increasing penetration of automation and technology.

The trends in e-Commerce that are affecting the intralogistics business are zero-defect objectives, seasonal peaks, reduced delivery time, bidirectional flows, and increased variety of parcel size and weight.

Key Segments Covered in Intralogistics Containers Industry Survey

Intralogistics Containers Market by Container Type :



Boxes & Trays

Nestable & Stackable Bulk Containers Rigid Flexible (Collapsible) Others



Intralogistics Containers Market by Material :



Plastic Intralogistics Containers

HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene) PP (Polypropylene) Others Cardboard Intralogistics Containers Metal / Steel Intralogistics Containers



Intralogistics Containers Market by Load Capacity :



Up to 50 Kgs

50-100 Kgs 100-500 Kgs Above 500 Kgs



Intralogistics Containers Market by End Use :



Logistics & Warehouses

Food & Beverages Retails & Consumer Products Chemicals Industrial Manufacturing Electrical & Electronics Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Others



Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers of intralogistics containers are adopting newer technologies to stay on the top of the competition. Key manufacturers are focusing on inventing new solutions for packaging, enhancement of safety & comfort, creativity and productivity of products, and much more.

In May 2022, AUER Packaging received a large number of orders of collapsible big boxes with opening flaps from a Danish company with the dimensions of 120 x 80 cm & a height of 100 cm. The KLK 1208 is the item number of this product and it is widely used in the recycling process of aluminium cans and PET cans.

In May 2022, Bekuplast GmbH added an oversize container series and a tray. The new oversize container has a measurement of 650x450 mm. The company had also added cardboard boxes with dimensions of 600x400 mm. The securely fixed dividers in these containers do not slip and also do not cause a rattling noise during transportation.

Key players in the Intralogistics Containers Market

AUER Packaging

Bekuplast GmBH

Bito

Corplex

Deluxe Packaging

Dexion

Flexcon

Georg Utz Holding AG

Hänel Storage Systems

M.P.S. SRL

Key Takeaways from Intralogistics Containers Market Study

The global intralogistics containers market is projected to expand at a high-value CAGR of 6.3% through 2032.

The market witnessed 1.1% CAGR for the period of 2017-2021.

Bulk containers dominate the market with a valuation of US$ 3.7 billion in 2022.

Intralogistics containers of load capacity above 500 kg dominated the market with 69.3% market share in 2021.

Plastic intralogistics containers are likely to represent 63% market share in 2022.

Based on region, demand for intralogistics containers is expected to increase at a high CAGR of 6.7% in East Asia.

