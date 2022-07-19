Image One Named to Franchise Business Review’s 2022 Culture100 List

Independent Research Identified Image One as One of the Top 100 Franchise Brands with the Best Culture Based on Surveys of Over 30,000 Franchise Owners

ROLLING MEADOWS, ILLINOIS, USA, July 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Image One was recently named to Franchise Business Review’s third annual “Culture100” list. The list recognizes the top 100 franchise brands in a 2022 report on the Best Franchise Cultures.Image One provides necessary training, tools and support to help franchise affiliates build their business, including teaching franchisees the latest cleaning techniques and empowering them with insights on best-in-class equipment and technology. Ongoing training is delivered both at Image One’s corporate headquarters and onsite at existing client locations to ensure that franchisees continue to grow their own businesses.Franchise Business Review, a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as in special interest reports throughout the year that identify the top franchises in specific sectors.Image One was among more than 300 franchise brands, representing more than 30,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review’s research on the best franchise cultures. Franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems. The brands that were selected received the highest overall ratings based on 12 questions that looked at perception of brand vision, team culture, honesty and integrity, and overall support.“Every franchise organization has a different culture and vibe. Some franchises are more serious and formal, while others are more relaxed and casual,” said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. “A franchise company’s culture – and your potential fit into that culture – should guide your franchise investment decision. Looking at data on how current franchisees rate a brand’s culture will tell you how well the franchise leadership team is executing on the vision of the brand, and how well the community of support staff and franchisees work together to achieve their business objectives. The best place to start is with the brands on this year’s Culture100 list. All of them had an FBR “Culture Score” of 80+ on a 100 point satisfaction scale, putting them in the top quartile of franchises when it comes to culture.”Image One’s survey data showed the following:Image One received an 81.7 in the component of Team Culture, which was five points higher than the FBR Benchmark. Similarly, the Core Values category (encompassing the components of Trust, Respect, Honesty & Integrity, and Caring About the Franchisee’s Success) averaged out to an 86.5, well surpassing the FBR Benchmark of 80.1 in the same category.“Having good company culture lays the groundwork to a successful business,’ said Tim Conn, President and co-founder of Image One. “We listen to our franchise family for feedback on how to improve our company culture, and take the necessary steps to bring everyone together. We are appreciative of this recognition from FBR, as it shows our franchise owners are pleased with the ways we support them on a day-to-day basis.”Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of the 2022 Best Franchise Cultures.###About Image OneImage One USA is a commercial cleaning services business. The Image One franchising model was formed on the principles of transparency, training, and top-notch financial and customer service support. It is regularly recognized as a top franchise by third-party franchise and business publications, including CNBC.com, Entrepreneur.com and Franchise Business Review. Image One franchisees work for themselves in a unique relationship with the franchise company. Image One provides them with customer support for their business, ongoing training, along with assistance with billing, equipment and sales training. Image One has commercial cleaning franchise locations covering Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Nashville, Atlanta, Houston and Orlando. Franchise territories are available nationwide. For information on the franchise, visit http://ImageOneUSA.com About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/ . To learn more about FBR’s research, please visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com