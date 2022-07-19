Update No. 2: Vermont State Police to hold media availability on Brattleboro death investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

Vermont State Police to hold media availability on Brattleboro death investigation

BRATTLEBORO, Vermont (Tuesday, July 19, 2022) — The Vermont State Police has scheduled a media availability regarding the investigation into the suspicious death of Mary Anderson.

Maj. Dan Trudeau, commander of VSP’s Criminal Division, will be available at 5:30 p.m. outside the Brattleboro Police Department, 62 Black Mountain Rd., No. 101.

***Update No. 1, 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022***

The investigation into this morning’s discovery of a body in Brattleboro remains in its early stages.

The Vermont State Police has been able to preliminarily identify the victim as Mary Anderson, a 23-year-old woman from the town of Harvard, Massachusetts, who had been reported missing over the weekend. Brattleboro police located her body inside her truck, which had been sought as part of the missing-persons investigation.

Police are looking to locate and speak with Matthew Davis, 34, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, who may have information relevant to this ongoing investigation. Davis is Anderson’s former boyfriend. He has connections to the area of Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Davis is white, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. A photo of him is attached to this release.

Anyone with information on Davis’s whereabouts should call their local police department or the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600. People also may provide an anonymous tip online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The Vermont State Police is coordinating on this investigation with the office of Windham County State’s Attorney Tracy Shriver, Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, and the Town of Harvard Police Department.

VSP will release additional details as the investigation unfolds.

***Initial news release, 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022***

The Vermont State Police and the Brattleboro Police Department are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found early Tuesday morning, July 19, 2022, in Brattleboro.

Officers with Brattleboro police located the body in a vehicle on Elliot Street at about 12:55 a.m. Tuesday. The death appeared to be suspicious, and the Brattleboro Police Department requested assistance from the Vermont State Police.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages and includes members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services Unit and Field Force Division, along with the Brattleboro Police Department.

The body of the victim will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. Her identity will be released following further investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600, or the Brattleboro Police Department at 802-257-7950. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional information is available at this time. VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.

