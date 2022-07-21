Where Have All The Turtles Gone?

Squish got his name from a plastic trash squeezing his middle Spinner was hurt and unable to eat. She has been hand fed for 20 years at the sanctuary Bunkle was the first turtle rescued by American Tortoise Rescue 30 years ago. Still with us.

Turtles have existed for more than 200 million years, but due to habitat destruction and other factors, turtles will be gone in entirely in 50 years or less.

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, US, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --  Turtles have existed for more than 200 million years, longer than dinosaurs and virtually any other animal.

 Predictions by biologists estimate that due to habitat destruction, exploitation, use as food and long net fishing, turtles will no longer exist in 50 years.

 It has only taken the past 50 years to reach this dire prediction.

 Turtles Are Often Overlooked

 By wildlife experts

 By zoos

 By biologists

 By the general public

 And by film producers

 They aren’t warm and fuzzy. But they are very important!

 They are a bellwether for society.

 Turtles contribute to the ecosystem.

 They are a dispersal system for plants.

 Turtles contribute to environmental diversity.

 They have served as a food source for hundreds of years.

 Biologist Reports…

 National Biological Service examined population trends in the U.S. There are few long term studies.

 Although we know little, we can say with certainty that many turtles in the U.S. are at risk of extinction and decline.

 As of 2022, more than 49 species of land, aquatic, and sea turtles are protected as endangered or threatened under the federal Endangered Species

Act (ESA). Several species are also protected by state law or international treaties or agreements, such as the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

 The percentage of U.S. turtles requiring conservation action is similar to that of the world (41%).

 Some Reflections From American Tortoise Rescue

 You don’t have to be a biologist to see declines.

 The sanctuary gives us great insight into what is happening in the U.S.

 We been on the front lines for 32 years.

 There is no doubt that certain species are declining - desert tortoises, map turtles, wood turtles and Blandings, for example.

 In 2000, American Tortoise Rescue implemented World Turtle Day® on May 23 annually as a means to educate and inform people throughout the globe about the plight of turtles.

 Each year, we conduct public education campaign through the press.There are several areas we focus on.

 A call to stop the cruel pet trade in turtles and tortoises. Thousands of turtles throughout the Midwest are collected each year by un- scrupulous dealers. Of the many healthy turtles collected, by the time they are driven by trucks to destinations throughout the country, as many as 98 percent are dead or dying…

 Don’t ever buy turtles even to rescue them.

 Notify authorities when turtles are in dirty cages or mistreated.

 Call the press and the police on illegal street sales of turtles.

 Do not link to sites that sell or breed turtles.

 Promote adoption only through ATR and other reputable sanctuaries.

 Turtles As Food

 Some Asian nations, such as China, eat turtles and think that they have sexual or medicinal powers.

 Millions of U.S. turtles are being exported for food to these countries.

 Live food markets exist in major U.S. cities and current sentiment prevents enforcement of existing laws or confiscation.

 Typical Food Turtles

 Red Eared Slider

 Softshell

 Habitat Destruction

 Many turtles are killed by developers and on the nation’s highways after their habitat has been destroyed or relocated. Desert tortoises are subject to the Federal ruling allowing them to be killed or if habitat is replaced in exchange. Other than mass protests and working with environmental groups, there is little we can do to stop the carnage.

 Tip: If you see a turtle on the road, take across to where it was heading, otherwise it will just turn around and try again..

 So What are We to Do…

 Keep talking up the wonderful turtle.

 Join protective groups – we fight for so little of the pie.

 Report atrocities.

 Don’t give up hope. They’ve been here a long time!

Media Contact Information: Susan Tellem, RN, BSN; info@tortoise.com

World Turtle Day® is trademarked – please use registered symbol.

Help by wearing authentic World Turtle Day® shirts which are available for sale only through American Tortoise Rescue. Click here to order from the Bonfire store where you can also donate to the sanctuary. https://www.bonfire.com/store/american-tortoise-rescue/

World Turtle Day