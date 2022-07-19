Passing of an Active-Duty Member: Officer Millard Pitts

(Washington, DC) - The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) regrets to announce that 51-year-old Officer Millard Pitts of the First District passed away yesterday evening. Officer Pitts joined MPD, in May 2003 and served the community for 19 years.

“Officer Pitts’ countless years of dedication, to MPD and the community he served will not go unrecognized. My hope is that others like myself had the opportunity to know and work with him. He was a dedicated law enforcement professional who devoted his life to the profession. Our heartfelt condolences are extended to the family, friends and colleagues who are grieving his loss.”

–Chief Robert J. Contee, III

Officer Pitts was a kindhearted, generous and caring person. He would always have time to chat with you and make sure you were okay. His caring words and kind gestures will never be forgotten. He is survived by his wife, mother, and siblings.

