Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,216 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,545 in the last 365 days.

Passing of an Active-Duty Member: Officer Millard Pitts

(Washington, DC) - The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) regrets to announce that 51-year-old Officer Millard Pitts of the First District passed away yesterday evening. Officer Pitts joined MPD, in May 2003 and served the community for 19 years.

 

“Officer Pitts’ countless years of dedication, to MPD and the community he served will not go unrecognized. My hope is that others like myself had the opportunity to know and work with him. He was a dedicated law enforcement professional who devoted his life to the profession. Our heartfelt condolences are extended to the family, friends and colleagues who are grieving his loss.”

–Chief Robert J. Contee, III

 

­­­

Officer Pitts was a kindhearted, generous and caring person. He would always have time to chat with you and make sure you were okay. His caring words and kind gestures will never be forgotten. He is survived by his wife, mother, and siblings.

###

You just read:

Passing of an Active-Duty Member: Officer Millard Pitts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.