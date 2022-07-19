Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,224 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,547 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Little announces appointments to Fish and Game Commission

(Note: The following press release was issued by Gov. Brad Little's office on July 19, 2022)

Governor Brad Little announced today the reappointment of Timothy Murphy and the appointment of Jordan Cheirrett to the Idaho Fish and Game Commission.

Murphy is the current Fish and Game Region 3 commissioner, representing Idahoans in the Southwest region. A McCall resident, Murphy also recently served as chairman of the commission. 

Murphy has a long history of public service, including serving as the former director of the Bureau of Land Management Idaho State Office and Director of Fire and Aviation at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise. He also chaired and was a board member of the Idaho Rangeland Resource Commission and for the Partners Advisory Council to the University of Idaho Rangeland Center. Murphy was also vice president of the Idaho Environmental Forum. 

Cheirrett, a life-long sportsman and Idaho native, will replace Region 5 Commissioner Lane Clezie, who is retiring. He is a small business owner and Lava Hot Springs resident.

Idaho law requires no more than four commissioners on the seven-member commission to be affiliated with any one political party. Clezie is a registered Republican, as is Cheirrett. Murphy is unaffiliated. 

Both commissioners will serve in the appointed position until July 2026.

You just read:

Gov. Little announces appointments to Fish and Game Commission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.