DHHL News Release: Hanapēpē Topographic Surveying Scheduled

(Hanapēpē, Kauaʻi) The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), through its contractor, Easki Survey and Mapping, Inc., will begin topographic survey work of the Hanapēpē Phase 1 Residential Lots on Kauaʻi beginning on Monday, July 25, 2022.

The survey work is required to expand 47 existing Residential homesteads to 7,500 square feet.

DHHL is currently completing engineering design work for Phase 2 of the Hanapēpē homestead community with a solicitation for construction proposals to be issued by the end of the year.

Area residents should expect surveyors in the homestead community through September 2022, weather permitting.

For more information, call (808) 620-9500.

###

About the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands:

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading.

Media Contact:

Cedric Duarte

Information and Community Relations Officer
Department of Hawaiian Home Lands
(808) 620-9591

(808) 342-0873

[email protected]

