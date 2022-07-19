Conde de São Januário General Hospital completed an emergency surgery for a stroke victim in Edf. Fai Fu from Red Code zone yesterday (18 July)

MACAU, July 19 - According to the Health Bureau, at around 20:00 yesterday (18 July), a 76-year-old female elderly in Edf. Fai Fu located in the Red Code zone suffered from an acute ischemic stroke, presenting with hemiplegia, aphasia and unconsciousness, and required immediate hospital admission for vascular interventional surgery.

For this, the contingency plan was immediately activated, the patient was transported to the Conde de São Januário General Hospital via the special green channel, and the Hospital’s stroke team performed the interventional surgery for the patient according to the established procedures. The patient has recovered successfully after the surgery, the expected therapeutic effect is achieved, the patient is now in stable condition. Results of the rapid antigen tests and nucleic acid tests of the patient taken yesterday and today (19 July) were all negative.

The Health Bureau emphasizes that during the epidemic period, the Conde de São Januário General Hospital has continued to provide different emergency specialized medical services without interruption, the Hospital never turns any patient away or delays rescue for any reason. For patients with different risk levels, no matter they are COVID-19 cases or holders with a red or yellow Macao Health Code, the Conde de São Januário General Hospital has a specific response plan in place; all personnel work according to the established standard infection control procedures to ensure the safety of patients and personnel, so that appropriate treatment can be provided to patients.