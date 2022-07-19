Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,226 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,545 in the last 365 days.

Job Announcement - Deputy Clerk of Court

Full time position open for a Deputy Clerk of Court/Sheriff’s Department Clerk in Benson County.  Position entails a wide variety of duties.  Job description available upon request.  Applicant must have a high school degree and a valid Driver’s License. Applicant should have computer knowledge and good public communication skills.  Position questions, applications and resumes should be submitted to the Benson County Auditor’s Office, PO Box 206, Minnewaukan, ND 58351 (Telephone: 701-473-5340).  Deadline to submit applications/resumes is July 22, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

You just read:

Job Announcement - Deputy Clerk of Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.