Job Announcement - Deputy Clerk of Court

Full time position open for a Deputy Clerk of Court/Sheriff’s Department Clerk in Benson County. Position entails a wide variety of duties. Job description available upon request. Applicant must have a high school degree and a valid Driver’s License. Applicant should have computer knowledge and good public communication skills. Position questions, applications and resumes should be submitted to the Benson County Auditor’s Office, PO Box 206, Minnewaukan, ND 58351 (Telephone: 701-473-5340). Deadline to submit applications/resumes is July 22, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.