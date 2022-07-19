RAMP FROM WESTBOUND U.S. 20 TO SOUTHBOUND I-29 IN SIOUX CITY TO CLOSE MONDAY, JULY 25

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – July 19, 2022 – A bridge repair project at the Interstate 29/129/U.S. 20 interchange in Sioux City requires closing the ramp from westbound U.S. 20 to southbound I-29 at 7 a.m. Monday, July 25, until Thursday, Sept. 1, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 3 Office.

During this project, westbound U.S. 20 to southbound I-29 traffic will be detoured onto northbound I-29, to Floyd Boulevard, and onto to southbound I-29 (see map below).

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help for this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

Contact: Dakin Schultz at 712-274-5837 or dakin.schultz@iowadot.us