Eastbound I-10 to close between US 60 and Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) July 22-25

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead and prepare to use detours this weekend while traveling on Interstate 10 in the Southeast Valley.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed between US 60 and Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday, July 22, to 4 a.m. Monday, July 25. During this closure, crews with the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project will shift work zones into the median to prepare for the installation of digital message boards.

The following ramps will be closed:

The eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Broadway and Ray Roads.

The westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10.

The eastbound I-10 High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) ramp to eastbound US 60.

The westbound US 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10.

Eastbound I-10 Detour: Use eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to access I-10 beyond the closure.

West Valley drivers who are heading to the Southeast Valley can bypass the closure by using the Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway). From I-10 and 59th Ave., head south and then east on Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to connect with eastbound I-10 just south of Chandler Boulevard.

This weekend’s closure is another in a series of closures on the schedule this summer. Valley motorists should plan for additional weekend closures and other restrictions through fall.

Work on ADOT’s largest urban freeway reconstruction project is progressing. View construction-progress photos here.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.