Launched RiseBack 1st Edutech platform to offer Affordable Undergraduate & Graduate degree programs to American Students
RiseBack is a small step in empowering the students to earn their future without Student Debt, leading to higher disposable income triggering economic activity”USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Students don’t need to worry about High cost of Education & Student debt”
— Dr. Tausif Malik
“RiseBack is a small step in empowering the students to earn their future without Student Debt, this would make them more confident achieving their higher professional goals, leading to higher disposable income triggering economic activity”
USA/INDIA
Indian American Social Entrepreneur Dr. Tausif Malik launches EdTech platform RiseBack.org to offer Affordable Colleges Degree to students.
RiseBack is one of the first and only EdTech platform offering Undergraduate & Graduate degree programs and has partnered with leading Indian Universities to offer Affordable Colleges Degree to American Students.
Dr. Malik said “The current situation in America doesn't offer affordable undergraduate & graduate degree programs to students. RiseBack would be a game-changing idea and would trigger paradigm shift or a disruptor in the American Education system”.
Students can study for Undergraduate & Graduate degrees at affordable fees and they don’t need to worry about the High cost of Education & Student debt. RiseBack wants to focus on offering affordable Undergraduate & Graduate degree programs to students, as academic degree programs paves the foundation for higher-paying jobs and education.
The objective of RiseBack is to leverage globalization by connecting students with Indian Universities, so they achieve their personal and their family’s dream of going to college.
Indian universities are established under the University Grants Commission of India and degrees are accepted in America and globally, hence Americans can pursue their professional and academic careers.
RiseBack benefits to students?
1. Affordable Education
2. Study from the comfort of home
3. Work and Study
4. Path to earn and achieve professional goals
What is RiseBack?
a. EduTech Platform connecting Students with Indian universities to earn their Undergraduate degree.
b. RiseBack additionally service offers - Skill & Professional Training & Certification Programs
c. US Evaluation of Degrees assistance
d. Recruitment assistance
e. Internship assistance *
f. Incubation & Acceleration services for Students Startups
How does RiseBack work?
1. RiseBack is an EduTech platform, where students can review, choose and register for Undergraduate degree programs - B.A, B.Com, BBA, BCA & Masters (Graduate) degree programs MA, M.Com, MBA, MCA degree programs offered by Indian Universities.
2. The Indian Universities directly deliver the lectures, assignments, and tests to the students.
RiseBack offers value-added courses related to their Undergraduate & Graduate degree program or as per their career objectives.
Malik said that “RiseBack is a small step in empowering the students to earn their future without Student Debt, this would make them more confident achieving their higher professional goals, leading to higher disposable income triggering economic activity”.
America has been the magnet to attract the best talent to study at American Universities, and these professionals contributed to every facet of society's economy, innovation, & research. Many of them are from India and got their undergraduate, master's, or doctorate degrees from Indian Universities.
Indian Universities over the years created super successful alumni who are heads of Fortune 500 companies, Noble Laureates, Scientists, Academicians, IT Professionals, Serial Entrepreneurs & investors.
Dr. Malik concludes that this would be the best partnership for both countries and it would be a win-win situation.
Background:
The idea of RiseBack was conceived in the year 2012 when Malik saw that many Americans wanted to join the IT industry but going to college was expensive, as they shied away from this creating a shortage of local talent.
Therefore American companies are dependent on outsourcing or hiring foreign workers. Hence, he thought why not Indian IT professionals train the Americans in the IT Space. But, unfortunately, Malik had to drop the project and had to move to India to take care of his ailing mother.
Finally, Malik thought the best idea would be to offer affordable university degree programs, hence he approached Indian universities of promoting their degree programs globally starting with the USA.
For additional details & for an interview please contact:
Dr.Tausif Malik
Founder
RiseBack.org
tmaww.co
USA WhatsApp/Telegram/ Cell:+1-773-536-9786
India WhatsApp/Telegram/ Cell: +91-797-280-2372
Email: tausif@riseback.org
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/tausifmalik/
Dr. Tausif Malik
RiseBack Edutech
+1 773-536-9786
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn