Gov. Little announces appointments to Fish and Game Commission

(Note: The following press release was issued by Gov. Brad Little's office on July 19, 2022)

Governor Brad Little announced today the reappointment of Timothy Murphy and the appointment of Jordan Cheirrett to the Idaho Fish and Game Commission.

Murphy is the current Fish and Game Region 3 commissioner, representing Idahoans in the Southwest region. A McCall resident, Murphy also recently served as chairman of the commission.

Murphy has a long history of public service, including serving as the former director of the Bureau of Land Management Idaho State Office and Director of Fire and Aviation at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise. He also chaired and was a board member of the Idaho Rangeland Resource Commission and for the Partners Advisory Council to the University of Idaho Rangeland Center. Murphy was also vice president of the Idaho Environmental Forum.

Cheirrett, a life-long sportsman and Idaho native, will replace Region 5 Commissioner Lane Clezie, who is retiring. He is a small business owner and Lava Hot Springs resident.

Idaho law requires no more than four commissioners on the seven-member commission to be affiliated with any one political party. Clezie is a registered Republican, as is Cheirrett. Murphy is unaffiliated.

Both commissioners will serve in the appointed position until July 2026.