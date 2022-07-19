empatiX Consulting Releases Findings of Its Global Life Renewed Study

Life Renewed explores critical shifts in consumer attitudes today.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- empatiX Consulting announces the release of its Life Renewed consumer insights project, which uncovers critical shifts in consumer attitudes. The study was designed to help brands adapt to the still unfolding post-pandemic world by providing insights and recommendations for meeting consumers’ needs now and in the future. The free report is available for download.

empatiX conducted qualitative interviews with dozens of people from 19 countries to learn how consumers are shifting their lives and spending habits. Life Renewed reveals key insights into how consumers approach their day-to-day lives.

● Self-improvement is a key consumer focus, with many aspiring to new hobbies and passions.

● Resiliency is high, and consumers feel a sense of internal power after escaping such a difficult time.

● People are planning despite the uncertainty of the future; setting lofty goals but also preparing to pivot as needed.

● Consumers have emerged from the pandemic with a newfound meaning in their lives, and they have new criteria for evaluating how they spend their time and money.

Along with these attitudinal shifts, the report reveals additional core findings:

Work-Life Blending

● We are at peak work-life blending, with few barriers between the working world and personal lives. This leads to consumers wanting different models and structures for their day-to-day lives to reap the maximum benefit when they are in the office or working from home. This aligns with finding from Gallup, which reported that 59% of consumers want to work in a hybrid model compared to being virtual or in person.

Social Media

● Social media has become both a savior and a stressor during the pandemic. While it kept people in touch socially and with the world, it has also overwhelmed consumers with negativity and misinformation. As a result, the impacts of continuous usage on mental health led to more people cutting ties with various platforms. Charlotte, 37 (France), noted, “I stopped social media. It was too much information from everywhere that I didn’t want to hear. It makes people in fear instead of feeling powerful.”

Aspirational Goals

● With more time and self-reflection, consumers are creating—and realizing—more aspirational goals in their lives. People are challenging themselves with financial, wellness, or career goals, impacting how they spend their time and money. Paige, 24 (U.S.) noted, “I have plans for my money. I want to own property before the age of 27.” To better understand these goals, empatiX studies spending habits that will impact brands now and in the future. Three core areas where consumers expect to spend more are in home, travel, and sustainability.

The Melanie Shreffler, VP of Cultural Strategy + Insights, led this cultural trek and research program to paint a portrait of consumers’ new day to day lives. The empatiX team is leveraging Life Renewed findings to help clients unlock business opportunities, innovate, and grow. Co-Founder Jess Horkan states that “I couldn’t be happier that we had our culture curator Melanie Shreffler guiding this project. She has helped brands gain an incredible amount of insight into their futures and shown how to remain relevant with consumers during this period of uncertainty and upheaval.”

Life Renewed Methodology:

● The Life Renewed project was produced via qualitative intercept interviews. Participants were spread across almost 20 countries and ranged in age from 19 to 70. Interviews lasted 15-20 minutes each. Participants were asked various questions about their values and spending habits and the joys and struggles of the past couple of years. This data was then deconstructed into different categories and trends to help brands understand the changes developing in the post-pandemic world.

