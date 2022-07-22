Ceiba Heathcare Expands Operations in Germany

Mr. Daniel Allen, Ceiba Healthcare, Senior Vice President, Commercial

Ceiba Heathcare Announces its Establishment of Direct operations in Germany to Deliver on Customer Expectations

We need to be closer to our customers and understand the unique healthcare challenges within one of the world's key markets” — Daniel Allen, Ceiba Healthcare, Senior Vice President, Commercial

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ceiba Healthcare , a global innovator in healthcare technology and connected care announced the establishment of their affiliated company in Germany.Ceiba Healthcare GmBH has established its offices in Cologne, Germany serving the entity's operational Headquarters. The addition of German operations will add to the global presence of the company, while supporting the company's growth and meeting the expectations of customers in Germany. Customers are moving away from the traditional care delivery models and they require solutions that address the changing dynamics and evolving trends within our society today."We need to be close to our customers and understand the unique healthcare challenges within one of the worlds key healthcare markets. Digitalization of healthcare is rapidly expanding in Germany and Ceiba solutions are at the forefront of connecting patients with clinicians providing assessment to relevant data for clinical decision making and care delivery. Ceiba will support both their valued partners and direct customers through direct representation in Germany delivering solutions that are designed around our customers' needs." explains Daniel Allen , Senior Vice President, Commercial.For further information, please contact:Daniel AllenSr Vice President, CommercialCeiba HealthCareE-mail: daniel.allen@ceiba-healthcare.comTel: +1 212 572 6380About Ceiba HealthCare:Ceiba HealthCare is an innovative health technology company focused on improving care delivery and enabling better outcomes for patients from prehospital to hospital, chronic and home care. Ceiba leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the USA, the company is a technology leader within health informatics. Ceiba Healthcare is in more than 10 countries and expanding globally with offices in New York, Istanbul, London and Cologne. News about Ceiba can be found at http:// www.ceiba-health.com

