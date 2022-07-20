Digital Agriculture and Smart Agricultural Machinery Youth Scientist Salon Successfully Held
The international exchange platform was watched online by more than 500,000 viewers.BEIJING, CHINA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 15, sponsored by the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST), undertaken by the China Association of Agricultural Science Societies (CAASS), and co-organized by the Chinese Society of Agricultural Engineering, the Office of the FAO Representative in China, the UN Center for Sustainable Agricultural Mechanization (CSAM), the German Agricultural Society, and the Information Center of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the "Digital Agriculture and Smart Agricultural Machinery" Youth Scientist Salon was held in Beijing in an online and onsite manner. Guihua Zhang, a member of the leading Party members group and secretary of the secretariat of CAST attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech.
Carlos Watson, FAO representative in China, Marco Silvestri, CSAM program management officer, Li Zhang, Managing Director of DLG China (German Agricultural Society), Hui Zhang, Chairman of Chinese Society of Agricultural Engineering, Xiaobing Wang, Director of Information Center of MARA, and Ruiming Liu, Vice Secretary General of CAASS attended the opening ceremony and gave speeches as well. Guanggang Mo, Vice Secretary General of CAASS presided over the meeting.
Xiwen Luo, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and Yubin Lan, Foreign Academician of the European Academy of Sciences, Art and Humanities made special reports on Key Technologies and Practices of Smart Agriculture and Precision agricultural aviation technology application in ecological unmanned farms, respectively.
Yujun Shen, Director of the Rural Energy and Environmental Protection Institute of the Academy of Agricultural Planning and Engineering, MARA, and Zhao Zhang, Prof. and PhD tutor of College of Information & Electrical Engineering, China Agricultural University, served as the Executive Chairmen of the event.
17 outstanding young scientists from the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Pakistan, and China made keynote reports on agricultural robots, smart farms, precision agriculture, etc., And 15 outstanding young experts engaged in related research participated in the on-site exchanges and discussion. Ming Zhu, academician of the International Eurasian Academy of Sciences, and Daoliang Li, Changjiang Scholar, made wonderful comments on the report.
The Youth Scientist Salon is an exchange platform for young scientific and technological talents established by CAST. It aims to stimulate the innovation and creativity of young scientists. So far, 60 sessions have been held. This year is the first attempt at internationalization. The whole event was broadcast live and watched online by more than 500,000 people.
ABOUT LEVER FOUNDATION
Lever Foundation is a global NGO with staff operating across Asia, Europe, North America and Latin America. Lever Foundation works with leading companies to help them upgrade their protein sourcing for a more humane, safe and sustainable supply chain, with a focus on cage-free eggs and alternative protein.
Mutzu Huang
Lever
+86 187 2113 9802
email us here